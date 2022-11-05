Police beat: in NLR faces drug, gun charges

Man in NLR faces drug, gun charges

North Little Rock police on Thursday morning arrested a man who they say had guns and drugs in his home, according to an arrest report.

Narcotics officers served a search warrant at 1129 Healy St., the residence of Gregory Lipscomb, 49, of North Little Rock, leading to the discovery of a little over 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, packages of suspected marijuana, cash, drug paraphernalia and three guns, police said.

Lipscomb faces six felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person, drug trafficking, maintaining a drug premises, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Man is arrested in firearm threat

A North Little Rock man faces felony gun and assault charges after police arrested him Thursday, saying he threatened another person with the firearm, according to an arrest report.

North Little Rock police, responding shortly before 3 p.m. to a report of a disturbance on Crockett Street, said they spoke with a victim who said a man, later identified as Willie Green, 61, pulled a gun on him and then left the property.

The victim told police Green returned about 5:35 p.m. and stood outside his house for a bit. Police arrested Green on Cheryl Street, a block away, about 7 p.m.

Green is charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person and aggravated assault, both felonies.

Police find rifle, pot; man, 20, held

Little Rock police on Thursday afternoon arrested a man with a rifle in his vehicle after he showed officers who stopped him that he had marijuana, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Fredrick Moore, 20, of Little Rock, near 3301 Fairpark Blvd. about 4:35 p.m. after they say he failed to use his turn signal.

Moore had an AR-15-style rifle in the driver-side floorboard of his vehicle and showed officers that he had a marijuana cigarette, the report says.

Police searched the vehicle, finding more suspected marijuana. Moore is charged with three felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person and drug possession -- as well as a traffic citation for failure to use a signal.

Gun at hotel leads to arrest of felon

A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police found a gun during a search at a Little Rock hotel, according to a police report.

Giovaughne Criswell, 42, of Little Rock is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. The gun was found during a search about 1 p.m. at the Atria Inn and Suites Extended Stay hotel at 6100 S. University Ave., the report states.

Criswell faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a certain person, a felony.