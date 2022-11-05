Man's death suspicious, North Little Rock police say

North Little Rock police were investigating a suspicious death on Saturday, according to a news release.

Officers following a report of a person laying on the ground around 11:35 a.m. arrived in the 2000 block of Allen Street and located a man's body near the road.

The man had physical injuries, police said, although they did not elaborate, saying the nature of the injuries are a detail of the ongoing investigation.

Police did not identify the victim, whose body was sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for an autopsy while authorities attempt to notify the person's next of kin.