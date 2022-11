5A-CENTRAL

MILLS 48, VILONIA 35

VILONIA -- Achillies Ringo accounted for 353 total yards and three touchdowns to lead Mills (9-1, 7-1 5A-Central) past Vilonia (5-5, 5-3 5A-Central).

Ringo passed for 318 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 35 yards and one touchdown for the Comets.

Jabrae Shaw rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and he had 86 yards and one touchdown receiving. Q.J. King had 111 yards and one touchdown receiving and 55 yards rushing.