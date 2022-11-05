Money stacks up in race for Bentonville Ward 1, Position 1 seat

BENTONVILLE -- Two political newcomers who want to take over the Ward 1, Position 1 on the City Council reported more than a combined $16,000 in campaign contributions, according to pre-election campaign finance reports.

Allyson de la Houssaye and Beckie Seba are on the ballot to replace Tim Robinson, a council member since 2015, who didn't seek reelection. Election Day is Tuesday.

De la Houssaye reported $8,530 in contributions. Most were in the $100 to $250 range, but there were two $2,500 contributions from Don Walsh and Audrey Walsh of Westlake, Ohio. She also reported a $2,000 loan from herself, according to her report.

De la Houssaye is executive director of Women of OZ, a nonprofit women's mountain bike group.

Seba reported contributions of $7,533 and a personal loan of $2,654. She had spent $5,451 as of Tuesday. Her biggest contribution was $2,900 from Rausch Coleman PAC, according to her report.

Seba is senior vice president, Realtor with Weichert, Realtors-The Griffin Co. in Bentonville.

The City Council is made up of eight members, two members per ward.

The Position 1 seats in all four wards are up for election this cycle. Challengers in the other three races received more in monetary contributions than the incumbents.

Council members are elected at-large in the city but represent wards. There are two members from each ward for a total of eight council members. Council members are paid $808 per month.

Ward 2, Postion 1

Incumbent Cindy Acree reported two contributions that totaled $1,600, while opponent Ragan Hensley reported $9,325 in monetary contributions and expenditures of $8,236. Most of her contributions came in the $100 to $200 range, according to their finance reports.

Acree is CEO of Habitat for Humanity Benton County. Hensley is a merchant at the Sam's Club Home Office.

Ward 3, Position 1

Incumbent Aubrey Patterson showed two contributions totaling $1,600 and expenses of $1,205. Tyler Masters, her opponent, reported $4,900 in contributions and $4,012 in expenses, according to their finance reports.

Patterson is a teacher at Bentonville High School. Masters is manager of people operations at Stratice LLC in Bentonville.

Ward 4, Position 1

Incumbent Octavio Sanchez reported $3,000 in contributions and $2,954 in expenses, according to his finance report.

Challenger Tom Hoehn showed $3,850 in contributions and three loans from himself that totaled $4,828. He has spent $8,682 and had a negative balance of $3.62. His largest individual contribution was $500, according to his finance report.

Sanchez retired in 2021 as a database administrator for Walmart. Hoehn is executive vice president for digital and social at 4media Group.