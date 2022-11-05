Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Elections Voter Guide Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

MOUNTAIN VIEW 52, FOUNTAIN LAKE 32

Today at 2:12 a.m.

8-MAN

MOUNTAIN VIEW 52, FOUNTAIN LAKE 32

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- While most teams around the state were wrapping up their regular seasons, the 8-man club championship was being decided in Mountain View.

Mountain View defeated Fountain Lake 52-32 and capped an undefeated season by winning the championship.

Fountain Lake (7-3, 5-1) lost the first meeting between the two, 30-27, on Oct. 14. The Cobras took an early 14-8 lead this time hoping to have a different result. Fountain Lake's Abram Davis rushed for touchdowns of 5 and 45 yards to take the lead over Levi Rorie's touchdown for Mountain View (10-0, 7-0).

Trampas Stubbs accounted for two touchdowns for Mountain View in the second quarter, one passing and one on defense, to make the score 20-14.

Mountain View doubled Fountain Lake's scoring in the third quarter to take a 44-26 lead. Stubbs scored twice for the Yellowjackets, while Abe Rose caught a touchdown pass from Destin Fields for the Cobras.

Stubbs scored once more in the fourth quarter to close out the victory. He finished with 24 carries for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns rushing.

Print Headline: MOUNTAIN VIEW 52, FOUNTAIN LAKE 32

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT