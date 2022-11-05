8-MAN

MOUNTAIN VIEW 52, FOUNTAIN LAKE 32

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- While most teams around the state were wrapping up their regular seasons, the 8-man club championship was being decided in Mountain View.

Mountain View defeated Fountain Lake 52-32 and capped an undefeated season by winning the championship.

Fountain Lake (7-3, 5-1) lost the first meeting between the two, 30-27, on Oct. 14. The Cobras took an early 14-8 lead this time hoping to have a different result. Fountain Lake's Abram Davis rushed for touchdowns of 5 and 45 yards to take the lead over Levi Rorie's touchdown for Mountain View (10-0, 7-0).

Trampas Stubbs accounted for two touchdowns for Mountain View in the second quarter, one passing and one on defense, to make the score 20-14.

Mountain View doubled Fountain Lake's scoring in the third quarter to take a 44-26 lead. Stubbs scored twice for the Yellowjackets, while Abe Rose caught a touchdown pass from Destin Fields for the Cobras.

Stubbs scored once more in the fourth quarter to close out the victory. He finished with 24 carries for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns rushing.