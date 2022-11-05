Murphy Oil quarterly revenue more than doubles

Murphy Oil Corp.'s third-quarter revenue more than doubled over the same quarter last year on increased production, the company said Thursday.

Before the stock markets opened, the Houston-based oil and natural gas company -- formerly based in El Dorado -- posted quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, up 106% from last year.

The company produced 188.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day -- a measure used by oil and gas companies to allow for like-to-like comparisons -- during the quarter. In last year's third quarter, production averaged 155 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Murphy Oil reported profit of $528 million, or $3.36 per share, for the quarter that ended Sept. 30, compared to last year's profit of $108.5 million, or 70 cents per share.

The per-share earnings blew past the consensus average of $1.61 expected by 14 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Murphy Oil's shares closed at $46.90 on Friday, up 5 cents, on the New York Stock Exchange. Its shares have traded between $23.50 and $50.19 over the past year.

Roger W. Jenkins, the company's president and chief executive officer, said in the earnings report that Murphy Oil's outstanding performance in the quarter puts it on track to achieve its debt reduction goal by the end of the year.

"We will have reduced our total debt to approximately $1.8 billion," Jenkins said.

He attributed the successful quarter mainly to the company's high-margin, oil-weighted portfolio in the Gulf of Mexico and the Eagle Ford Shale in south-central Texas. Jenkins also noted that a less active Gulf of Mexico hurricane season than in recent years contributed to Murphy Oil's increased production.

"In exploration, we are excited about our upcoming operated drilling program as we prepare to spud two wells later this month: Tulum in offshore Mexico and Oso in the Gulf of Mexico," Jenkins said.

"Spudding" a well means to begin drilling operations.

The company revised its full-year production guidance to a range of 164 to 172 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Murphy Oil is an international oil and natural gas exploration and production company with offshore production in Southeast Asia, Canada and the Gulf of Mexico as well as North American onshore operations.

In the U.S., Murphy Oil produces the bulk of its oil and gas from fields in the Eagle Ford Shale.