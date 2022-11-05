Musk continues Twitter overhaul

Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company.

The speed and size of the cuts have opened Musk and Twitter Inc. to lawsuits. At least one suit was filed Thursday in San Francisco alleging that Twitter intends to lay off more workers and has violated federal law by not providing the required notice.

Word of the layoffs came via a companywide email that told employees that they would find out midday Friday if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many of the roughly 7,500 employees would lose their jobs, although Musk is widely expected to cut some 50% of them.

He didn't confirm or correct investor Ron Baron at a conference Friday in New York when he asked the billionaire Tesla Inc. CEO and world's richest person, how much money he would save after he "fired half of Twitter."

Musk responded only by talking about Twitter's cost and revenue challenges and blamed activists who urged big companies to halt advertising on the platform. He hasn't publicly commented on the layoffs.

"The activist groups have been successful in causing a massive drop in Twitter advertising revenue, and we've done our absolute best to appease them and nothing is working," Musk said.

Some employees of the San Francisco-based company tweeted earlier in the day that they had already lost access to their work accounts. They and others tweeted messages of support using the hashtag #OneTeam. The email to staff said job reductions were "necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward."

Twitter's employees have been expecting layoffs since Musk took the helm. Already, he has fired top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, on his first day as owner.

Musk also removed the company's board of directors and installed himself as the sole board member.

The sweeping, staff-wide layoffs are expected to jeopardize Twitter's content moderation standards, according to a coalition of civil rights groups, who escalated their calls Friday for brands to pause advertising buys on the platform.

The layoffs are particularly dangerous ahead of the elections, the groups warned, and for transgender users and other marginalized groups who face violence inspired by hate speech that proliferates online.

On a Friday press call, leaders with the organizations Free Press and Color of Change said they spoke Tuesday with Musk. The leaders said he promised to retain and enforce the election integrity measures already in place. But the mass layoffs suggest otherwise, according to Jessica Gonzalez, co-CEO of Free Press.

Gonzalez pushed back on Musk's assertion that content moderation rules -- an operation she said was already "dangerously under-resourced" -- had not changed since his takeover.

"When you lay off reportedly 50% of your staff -- including teams who are in charge of actually tracking, monitoring and enforcing content moderation and rules -- that necessarily means that content moderation has changed," Gonzalez said. "He cannot enforce content moderation if he doesn't have the staff to do so. AI alone cannot solve this problem."

As of Friday, Musk and Twitter had given no public notice of the coming layoffs, according to a spokesperson for California's Employment Development Department.

That's even though the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification statute requires employers with at least 100 workers to disclose layoffs involving 500 or more employees, regardless of whether a company is publicly traded or privately held.

In the United Kingdom, Twitter is required by law to give employees notice of redundancy, said Emma Bartlett, a partner specializing in employment and partnership law at CM Murray LLP. In the case of mass redundancy, Bartlett said the government also would have to be notified.

Failure to notify the government in the case of mass firings could "have criminal penalties associated with it," Bartlett said, adding that whether criminal sanctions are ever applied is another question.

The speed of the layoffs could also open Musk and Twitter up to discrimination claims if it turns out, for instance, that they disproportionally affected women, people of color or older workers.

VW JOINS ADVERTISING PAUSE

Volkswagen AG, Europe's largest carmaker, joined Pfizer Inc. and General Mills Inc. in temporarily pausing advertising on Twitter as brands rethink their presence on the platform now that "Chief Twit" has taken over and is making his mark on the social media company.

Volkswagen said Friday that it had advised all of its brands to pause spending on the platform "until further notice" while it monitors how Twitter evolves.

Brands are concerned that Twitter could host more-objectionable content as Musk rethinks his approach to content moderation, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter it didn't name.

Others are stepping back amid uncertainty at the top of the company, including the departure of some key executives. General Motors Co. said last week that it was suspending advertising on Twitter.

"We have paused advertising on Twitter," said Kelsey Roemhildt, a spokesperson for General Mills. "As always, we will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend."

A spokesman for Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News.

Advertising mogul Martin Sorrell, chairman of S4 Capital, said his firm is advising clients to adopt a "wait-and-see" approach to the platform. Rivals like agency holding company Interpublic Group of Cos. have advised pausing Twitter marketing, Variety reported earlier this week.

"Clients don't want conflict, they don't want controversy," Sorrell said in a Bloomberg TV interview at the Web Summit in Lisbon on Thursday. "They want a stable environment, and what we've seen in the last week or so is too much inconsistency."

Twitter only accounts for about 1% of global digital media, Sorrell said. But Twitter relies on advertising for the bulk of its revenue. Last week Musk tweeted an open letter to marketers in which he said he wants to make Twitter "the most respected advertising platform in the world."

Information for this article was contributed by Barbara Ortutay, Matt O'Brien and staff of The Associated Press, and Molly Schuetz of Bloomberg News (WPNS).

FILE - A receptionist works in the lobby of the building that houses the Twitter office in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Employees were bracing for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday, Nov. 4, as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)



A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's San Francisco offices on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Employees were bracing for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday, Nov. 4, as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. (AP Photo/Noah Berger,file)



A pedestrian walks past Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees were bracing for widespread layoffs at Twitter on Friday, as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



Elon Musk arrives at Baron Investment Conference at the Metropolitan Opera House, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in New York. Employees are bracing for widespread layoffs at Twitter as Musk overhauls the social platform. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)



FILE - People cross the street in front of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Employees were bracing for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday, Nov. 4, as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)



FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Employees were bracing for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday, Nov. 4, as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



Baron Capital Group Chairman and CEO Ron Baron interviews Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference in New York City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. ( Baron Capital via AP)



FILE - The Twitter logo is seen on the awning of the building that houses the Twitter office in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Employees were bracing for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday, Nov. 4, as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer,file)

