• Mehmet Oz owes much of his fortune and no small amount of his fame to Oprah Winfrey. But Winfrey, who branded Oz as "America's Doctor" on her famed television show and went on to co-produce a spinoff, "The Dr. Oz Show," this week announced her support for her protege's rival, John Fetterman, in the tightly contested U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. "If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons," Winfrey said during a virtual event for OWN Your Vote, part of the Oprah Winfrey Network. She also warned that "if we do not get fired up," the wrong elected officials will be in position to make "decisions about how we care for our bodies, how we care for our kids, what books your children can read, who gets protected by the police and who gets targeted." A high-profile liberal who endorsed Barack Obama in 2008 and supported Joe Biden in 2020, Winfrey had appeared as though she would sit out the Pennsylvania race. Last year, after Oz declared his candidacy, leaping into politics from 13 years as the celebrity host of his medical-advice show, Winfrey offered a noncommittal statement that "it's up to the residents of Pennsylvania to decide who will represent them." Oz, who was a prominent cardiothoracic surgeon in New York in the early 2000s, became a regular guest offering health advice on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" over five seasons. Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, helped create Oz's own daytime show in 2009. The Fetterman campaign Friday called Winfrey's comments "a November surprise," suggesting they could spur many voters. A spokesman for Fetterman, Joe Calvello, called the endorsement "a devastating rebuke" of Oz. The communications director for the Oz campaign, Brittany Yanick, said "Doctor Oz loves Oprah and respects the fact that they have different politics. He believes we need more balance and less extremism in Washington."

• CNBC is canceling Shepard Smith's nightly newscast after two years, with its new president saying he wants to focus on the network's core strength of business news. Smith, who is leaving the network, will have his last telecast sometime this month. He did not have any immediate comment. Smith landed at CNBC after abruptly leaving Fox News Channel in 2019, establishing a general-interest news show that aired at 6 p.m. on weekdays. CNBC said Smith's show attracted the richest audience of any evening program on cable news -- usually a huge selling point. But there clearly weren't enough viewers. His show has averaged 222,000 viewers this year, down slightly from 2021, the Nielsen company said. For the last three months of 2020, "The News with Shepard Smith" had 280,000 viewers. By contrast, Fox News' Jesse Watters had 3.4 million viewers in the same time slot on Tuesday and MSNBC's Joy Reid had 1.3 million, Nielsen said.