NONCONFERENCE

NASHVILLE 36, LONOKE 35

LONOKE -- Nashville (7-3) relied on a potent air and ground attack Friday to win a nonconference game between Class 4A teams against Lonoke (6-4).

Sloan Perrin spearheaded the Scrappers' offense by completing 6 of 12 pass attempts for 65 yards and one touchdown. He also gained 73 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Tre Hopkins rushed 24 times for 84 yards and three touchdowns.

Donte Gillam gained 73 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. He also caught four passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.