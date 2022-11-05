Fed names Thomas to LR branch board

The Federal Reserve Bank announced Friday that Denise Thomas has been appointed to the board of directors of the Little Rock branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Her term will end Dec. 31, 20023.

Thomas is the chief executive officer of the World Trade Center of Arkansas, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Members of the Little Rock branch are familiar with the economic and credit conditions of the region, which covers the state of Arkansas. Regional members advise the Federal Open Market Committee, which rules on federal fund interest rate changes.

The St. Louis district oversees Arkansas, eastern Missouri, southern Indiana, southern Illinois, western Kentucky, western Tennessee and northern Mississippi. It includes the metro areas of St. Louis, Little Rock, Memphis and Louisville.

-- Andrew Moreau

Georgia extends its fuel tax suspension

ATLANTA -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state's motor fuel tax through Dec. 11, as its total cost in forgone state tax revenue nears an estimated $1 billion.

Kemp on Friday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a sixth time. Kemp, a Republican, is seeking another term against Democrat Stacey Abrams in Tuesday's election.

According to motorist group AAA, Georgia currently has the lowest average price for a gallon of regular gas among the 50 states, at $3.13 on Friday. That's down about 3 cents in a month. The national average Friday was $3.79.

In March, with broad bipartisan support, Kemp signed a law suspending the state's gas tax through May 31. Under state law, Kemp can keep suspending taxes as long as state lawmakers ratify the action the next time they meet.

The order also suspends the state sales tax on locomotive fuel.

Georgia's gasoline price normally includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon. Federal taxes on diesel fuel are 24.4 cents per gallon, while Georgia's tax on diesel is 32.6 cents per gallon.

Gas prices in Georgia are 12 cents a gallon below where they were a year ago. A gallon of diesel fuel is about $4.92 a gallon, up 35 cents in the past month.

The suspension costs the state more than $150 million a month in tax revenue, with Kemp estimating the amount of revenue loss at $950 million so far. Kemp plans to backfill the money for road building using some of the state's $6.6 billion surplus.

-- The Associated Press

State index finishes day with 2.35 gain

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 795.59, up by 2.35.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.