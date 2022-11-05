Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Gov. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

