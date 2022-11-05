Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Michael Boyd, 35, of 16275 Sycamore Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and delivery of a counterfeit substance. Boyd was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Dallas Bryan, 21, of 601 W. Easy St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Bryan was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Adam Cobler, 34, of 134 Madison 7105 in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Cobler was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Charles Dial, 57, of 8105 K Cove Road in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Dial was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Gage Pellegrino, 31, of 4 Abbotsley Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Friday in connection with stalking and voyeurism. Pellegrino was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Zachary Jones, 30, of 1602 S. Brooks Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Jones was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Lowell

• Brandon Weber, 29, of 8030 Shepherd Hills in Decatur was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated cruelty to dog, cat or horse. Weber was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Alexander Sanchez, 27, of 3495 Larks Place in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Sanchez was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Tontitown

• Tracy Wellner, 51, of 4119 Delmon Lane in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Wellner was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jason Coyle, 44, of 13476 Blue Mountain Road in Prairie Grove, was arrested Thursday in connection with kidnapping and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Coyle was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.