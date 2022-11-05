Oath Keepers head says he’s a patriot

WASHINGTON -- Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes testified Friday in his seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power.

Prosecutors spent weeks laying out evidence they say proves Rhodes was behind a violent plot to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House and Republican Donald Trump in.

Rhodes' decision to testify opens the way for intense cross-examination from prosecutors, who will get a chance to question him after the trial resumes next week. Rhodes has yet to get into the details of Jan. 6, when his followers pushed through a mob of Trump supporters to storm the Capitol in military-style stack formation.

Rhodes, wearing a dark suit and tie, faced jurors as he described his military experience and decision to start the Oath Keepers in 2009. Rhodes, whose stint as an Army paratrooper was cut short by a training accident, said he considers himself a patriotic person.

Rhodes portrayed the Oath Keepers as peaceful and disciplined despite a mountain of evidence showing him rallying his band of extremists to prepare for violence and discussing the prospect of a "bloody" civil war ahead of Jan. 6. Asked whether he believed the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, Rhodes described Biden's victory as "unconstitutional" and "invalid."

Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas, and his co-defendants are the first people arrested in the Jan. 6 attack to stand trial on the charge of seditious conspiracy. The Civil War-era charge, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years behind bars upon conviction, is rarely brought and can be hard to prove.

The others on trial are Kelly Meggs, leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers; Kenneth Harrelson, another Florida Oath Keeper; Thomas Caldwell, a retired U.S. Navy intelligence officer from Virginia; and Jessica Watkins, who led an Ohio militia group.

When discussing protests after George Floyd's 2020 killing, Rhodes said he supports "their right to riot" before quickly correcting himself to say he supports their right to protest, not riot.

Prosecutors say Rhodes began plotting to overturn Biden's victory as early as November 2020. Messages shown to jurors show him calling on his followers to fight to defend Trump and keep Biden out of the White House at all costs.

However, defense attorneys say there was no plan to attack the Capitol. The Oath Keepers say they were in Washington on Jan. 6 to provide security for right-wing figures such as Roger Stone.

Their attorneys argue that the Oath Keepers regularly had a "quick reaction force" for events but the weapons were meant to be used only to defend against attacks or if Trump invoked the Insurrection Act.

Rhodes' attorneys have said his defense will focus on his belief that Trump was going to invoke the Insurrection Act to call up a militia and put down what the extremist group leader viewed as a coup by Democrats.

Rhodes repeatedly called on Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, but Trump never did. Rhodes' lawyers say he cannot be found guilty of seditious conspiracy because he was merely lobbying Trump to invoke the law, which gives the president wide discretion to decide when military force is necessary and what qualifies as military force.

Prosecutors are expected to highlight messages they say show that Rhodes was using the Insurrection Act as legal cover and was prepared to act regardless of what Trump did. In one message, Rhodes wrote in December 2020 that Trump "needs to know that if he fails to act, then we will."