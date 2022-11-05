October’s job growth puts Fed in a bind

U.S. employers maintained vigorous hiring in October, a sign that the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation -- despite aggressive efforts to tame both.

Employers added 261,000 jobs last month on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Labor Department said Friday, down from the 315,000 jobs added in September. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, inching up from the 3.5% that matched a 50-year low in September. Economists had expected a gain of 200,000 jobs.

"This report confirms what we've been seeing -- that the labor market remains strong because the U.S. consumer remains resilient," said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter. "If demand for companies' goods and service remains strong, they will keep hiring. This remains the best job seekers' market of all time."

President Joe Biden praised the report in a statement, saying it showed "our jobs recovery remains strong," and called out Republicans for backing policies he said fuel inflation: "As long as I'm president, I'm not going to accept an argument that the problem is that too many Americans are finding good jobs."

But the strong job market is deepening the challenges the Federal Reserve faces as it raises interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s to try to bring inflation down from near a 40-year high. Steady hiring, solid pay growth and low unemployment have been good for workers -- but they have also contributed to the demand-driven inflation.

The Fed raised interest rates Wednesday by another outsize three-quarters of a point and signaled plans to keep raising them, perhaps at a slower pace if the cumulative impact of the increases proves effective in the coming weeks and months. Its next rate decision is expected Dec. 14.









Economists have been expecting the labor market to cool as higher interest rates inflate borrowing costs and make it more difficult for businesses to grow.

The latest jobs data offered some hints that's the case, if only gradually. Over the past three months, hiring gains have averaged 289,000, down from a sizzling monthly rate of 539,000 a year ago.

Betsey Stevenson, an economist at the University of Michigan who was an economic adviser to former President Barack Obama, noted that more than half of last month's net hiring was in industries -- health care, education, restaurants and hotels, for example -- that still appear to be catching up from sharp job losses endured during the covid-19 pandemic recession.

Hiring in such sectors will likely continue, Stevenson suggested, even if the economy slows.

Overall, health care saw the largest gains with 53,000 jobs added, with notable increases in ambulatory health-care service, nursing facilities and hospitals.

Professional and technical services added 43,000 jobs, with notable growth in management, technical consulting, architectural and engineering services, and scientific research and development.

Manufacturing added 32,000 jobs, mainly in durable goods industries. Employment in leisure and hospitality added 35,000 jobs, but the sector remains 1.1 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic levels.

WAGES KEEP CLIMBING

The fresh data Friday also showed that average hourly earnings climbed 4.7% over the past year, a smaller year-over-year gain than in September and down from a 16-year peak of 5.6% in March.

The 4.7% growth still is far faster than the 3% pace that prevailed before the pandemic and is so quick that it could make it difficult for inflation to fully fade.

Plus, policymakers remain anxious that today's pressures could yet turn into a spiral in which wages and prices chase each other higher. If that happened, inflation is expected to be agonizingly difficult to stamp out -- a major reason the Fed is adjusting its rate policy so rapidly.

Some measures of short-term inflation expectations have picked up recently, meaning that people assume prices will continue to go up, at least for a while. That "may be important in the wage-setting process -- there's a school of thought that believes that," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week. "So that's very concerning."

Economists typically focus on long-term inflation expectations, because short-term expectations jump around a lot in response to gas and food prices, which are volatile. The long-term measures offer more encouraging news: They remain low across a number of survey-based measures even after 18 months of rapid inflation.

But some economists think short-term inflation expectations could influence what workers ask for during pay negotiations. When people see everyday prices rising, they may want to cover those expenses even if they believe that inflation will simmer down over the long run.

"With inflation as high as it is, it's very much on people's minds," said Karen Dynan, a Harvard economist.

When it comes to short-term expectations as a wage driver, Dynan said, Powell is "right to be looking at it: There's a fundamental logic to it."

There have been other recent signs that the labor market remains exceedingly tight. Job openings in the United States, after falling significantly in August, rose again in September to 10.7 million.

That increase meant there were roughly 1.9 job openings for every unemployed worker. The number of people who quit their jobs -- typically a sign that workers are confident they will find better ones -- ticked down to 4.1 million but remained high.

Information for this article was contributed by Sydney Ember and Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times, Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press, and Lauren Kaori Gurley of The Washington Post.