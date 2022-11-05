GOLF Henley stays hot

Russell Henley shot another 8-under 63 and opened a three-shot lead Friday in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. Henley ran off three straight birdies early in his round at El Camaleon, and he capped off another string of three birdies with a bold tee shot to a back pin on the par-3 eighth. He is at 16-under 126, one short of his career best for the opening 36 holes on the PGA Tour. He shot 125 (62-63) at the Sony Open in Honolulu to start the year, a tournament that ended with Hideki Matsuyama beating him in a playoff. Henley also had a three-shot lead at the Sony Open. This time, Henley leads over Will Gordon (67) and Sam Ryder (65), each looking for their first PGA Tour title. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot 66 and is 5 shots back fifth place. Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa finally put together a big round with a 63 and was eight behind, while Masters champion Scottie Scheffler had to settle for a 71 that left him 10 shots back. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 4-under 67 and is 11 shots back at 5 under. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) shot a 4-over 75 on Friday and missed the cut.

Jimenez leads by 1

Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied his final four holes for a 5-under 67, giving him a one-shot lead over Paul Goydos and Rod Pampling in the TimberTech Championship at Boca Raton, Fla. The PGA Tour Champions event is the second of three in the postseason, with the leading 36 players in points advancing to the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship next week in Phoenix. Jimenez is already locked in, a three-time winner this year who came into the second postseason event at No. 5 in the Schwab Cup standings. The group at 69 included Tom Pernice Jr., who is at No. 44 in the standings and would be projected to advance if he can hold his position for the next two days. Scott McCarron (No. 54) also had a 69 and was projected just outside the top 36.

FOOTBALL Butz, Washington star, dies

All-Pro defensive lineman and two-time Washington Super Bowl champion Dave Butz has died. He was 72. A spokesman for the Washington Commanders confirmed that Butz’s family informed the team about his death Friday. It was not immediately known where Butz died or the cause of death. Butz spent 14 of his 16 NFL seasons with Washington after breaking into the league with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1973. As one of the league’s biggest players at the time at 6-8 and nearly 300 pounds, he was a key part of Washington’s defense for the franchise’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1982 and 1987 seasons. The fifth overall pick out of Purdue in 1973, Butz was an All-Pro selection in 1983 and finished second in voting for AP Defensive Player of the Year when he started all 16 games for Washington and had 11½ sacks. Butz retired after the 1988 season, is a member of Washington’s Ring of Fame and was chosen as one of the organization’s 90 greatest players earlier this year when the team commemorated its 90th anniversary. Former teammate and Washington quarterback Joe Theismann posted: “Lost a dear friend today. Dave Butz. Dave, Mark (Moseley) and I used to ride to games together. A true gentle giant. Rest In Peace my friend.” Butz recorded 64 sacks in 216 regular-season games with St. Louis and Washington. He is a member of Purdue’s all-time football team. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

GYMNASTICS Hashimoto wins all-around

Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won the men’s all-around title at the world gymnastics championship in Liverpool, England, on Friday, giving the 21-year-old star a bookend to the gold he won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Hashimoto put together an all-around total of 87.198 to edge 2021 champion Zhang Boheng of China, who finished second at 87.765, well clear of bronze medalist Wataru Tanigawa of Japan at 85.231. Hashimoto posted the best score on pommel horse during his second rotation and finished second in four other events — rings, floor exercise, vault and high bar — in a display that showcased why is the heir apparent to Japan’s Kohei Uchimura, a two-time Olympic and six-time world champion. Hashimoto finished second to Boheng by just .017 points at the 2021 world championships just a couple of months after Hashimoto’s triumph at the Olympics. Brody Malone of the United States finished fourth, tied for the best performance by an American in the all-around at a world championship since Jon Horton took bronze in 2010. Eighteen-year-old American Asher Hong finished sixth in his first world championship.

TENNIS Djokovic wins in Paris

Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title by dispatching Lorenzo Musetti 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals Friday. Musetti caused Djokovic problems in the French Open fourth round last year, leading by two sets before retiring in the fifth. Not this time, as the sixth-seeded Serb bulldozed the first set in 24 minutes against the unseeded Italian. Serving for the match, Djokovic held to love and clinched victory when Musettei swiped a wild forehand into the net. Djokovic next faces Stefanos Tsitsipas after the fifth-seeded Greek won 6-2, 6-4 against unseeded American Tommy Paul, who knocked out Rafael Nadal in the second round. Earlier, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz was stopped by unseeded Holger Rune of Denmark. In a match pitting 19-year-old former junior doubles partners, Rune was leading 6-3, 6-6 and 3-1 in the tiebreaker when Alcaraz, the U.S. Open champion, retired a few minutes after having treatment on an abdominal muscle at the changeover.

