Officials: Con wanted to ‘expose’ elections

MADISON, Wis. -- A former Milwaukee elections official charged Friday with sending fake military ballots to a Republican legislator who has advanced election fraud claims told investigators she did it because she wanted to expose real vulnerabilities in Wisconsin elections, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors charged Kimberly Zapata, who was fired this week, with felony misconduct in office and three misdemeanor counts of election fraud. She could face up to five years in prison if convicted of all four counts. Her attorney, Michael Maistelman, declined comment.

The charges come as election officials are increasingly concerned about threats from within their own agencies.

On Oct. 25, Zapata made up three names with fake Social Security numbers and requested military absentee ballots in those names through the state's voter database, the complaint said. Zapata said she created the fake voters and had the ballots sent to the lawmaker "to show how easy it is to commit fraud in this manner."

Under Wisconsin law, someone requesting a military absentee ballot does not need to register to vote or provide a photo ID to obtain an absentee ballot. Any request is automatically approved, according to the complaint.

Zapata told investigators she used her government access to MyVote Wisconsin's voter registration records to find state Rep. Janel Brandtjen's address and had the ballots sent to her Menomonee Falls home, the complaint said.

Brandtjen has advocated for decertifying President Joe Biden's 2020 win in Wisconsin. Recounts and court rulings confirmed that Biden beat former President Donald Trump by nearly 21,000 votes to win Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission stated it has safeguards to catch fraudulent absentee ballot requests. The MyVote website also requires a person requesting a ballot to verify that they are the person asking for it, along with a warning about potential penalties for committing fraud.

OTHER DECEIVERS

A Colorado man, registered as a Democratic voter, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with voting equipment by reportedly inserting a USB drive into a voting machine during the primary election in June, authorities said.

No elections data were accessed and the June 28 incident didn't cause any major disruption to voting, authorities said. But it heightened concerns among election officials and security experts that claims related to the 2020 presidential election could inspire voters to meddle with equipment.

Richard Patton, 31, of Pueblo, was arrested Thursday for investigation of tampering with voting equipment, a felony, and cybercrime-unauthorized access, a misdemeanor, the Pueblo Police Department said in a statement.

Court records indicate Patton was being held without bond pending a hearing Friday in which he will hear the pending charges against him. Patton was being represented by a public defender.

Gilbert Ortiz, Pueblo County's clerk and recorder, confirmed Friday that Patton has been a registered Democratic voter since 2019, when he switched his affiliation from the Green Party.

Election officials in Colorado use locks and tamper-evident seals on voting equipment, so it becomes apparent if someone has tried to access it. Trigger alerts make machines inoperable if someone tries to tamper with them, which is what happened in Pueblo, according to Ortiz and the Colorado Secretary of State's office.

This is the first arrest and potential prosecution under a new law broadening the definition of tampering with election equipment and strengthening the penalty for it, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said Friday. It is now a felony punishable by up to three years in prison.

Information for this article was contributed by Todd Richmond and James Anderson of The Associated Press.