OPINION | Jocelyn Peterson: Faith encourages us when we’re afraid

A distant memory woke me up at 3 a.m. a few nights ago. My son was finishing his freshman year of college and leaving soon for a two-year mission overseas. I asked if he wanted his girlfriend to visit before he left, and he said yes, suggesting she ride back home with us in a couple of weeks. His girlfriend wanted to come later that summer -- closer to his departure. I supported her plan and ran over his preference.

My agreeable son didn't speak up more forcefully about his wishes. When his girlfriend did come, his focus had shifted from her to his mission. It was a painful visit. My son knew what was best for him, but I hadn't slowed down enough to consider his quietly stated wishes.

On the "Faith Matters" podcast, historian Kate Holbrook shared a story when, at 4 years old, she visited her grandpa at his cabin in the mountains, about a mile away from her great-aunt's cabin. While there, Kate's grandpa's back went out, and he spent the night in pain before asking Kate to run to her great-aunt's at dawn and get help.

Kate was afraid of kidnappers, bears and lions in the woods but she had a superpower -- she believed in God. She gathered her courage, prayed the whole way and ran as fast as she could to her great-aunt's cabin, where help waited.

Through this experience Kate learned at a young age that, with God by her side, she could do scary things. Believing in a power greater than her own gave her the strength to act rather than being paralyzed by fear.

Dr. Lisa Miller's new book "The Awakened Brain" shows that spirituality makes us more resilient to stresses in life. In fact, "subjects for whom spirituality and religion were highly important had a healthier neural structure than did those for whom spirituality and religion held medium, low or no importance."

Dr. Miller even shared MRI scans showing that spirituality provides a literal protective layer against depression, addiction and the negative psychological effects of stressful life events. This protection is nearly twice as much in teens.

How does this apply to my son? It's easy to feel like a pretty rotten mom when I look back on past parenting with current eyes. There is a remedy for this sense of parenting failure -- the knowledge that a loving Heavenly Father is with me and has a plan.

God knows we are flawed and will mess up. Our countless imperfections are part of the plan. I know my son can rely on his Heavenly Father to guide him when his earthly parents let him down. He can learn and heal and know that God will always be at his side. He can be resilient to my imperfect parenting, and I can be resilient to the shame of being a naturally imperfect parent. Making mistakes is never an unsolvable problem, thanks to the help we can receive from from God. We never have to be alone on this beautiful and difficult expedition through life.

Jocelyn Peterson is a licensed marriage and family therapist and Licensed professional counselor writing this column for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Northwest Arkansas. Email her in care of megstoker@gmail.com.