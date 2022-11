OSCEOLA 52, MANILA 0

MANILA -- T.J. Bell completed 9 of 14 pass for 178 yards and 5 touchdowns to lead Osceola (5-3, 5-0 3A-3) to a shutout victory over Manila (3-6, 3-2).

Keenan Jackson caught 4 passes for 121 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jeremiah Jacobs was the Seminoles' leading rusher, carrying the ball 5 times for 110 yards and a touchdown.