100 years ago

Nov. 5, 1922

WALNUT RIDGE -- Leo "Hardhead" Reeves, who in the past few years has gained considerable publicity in this part of the state on account of his hard head, has gone with the Gollmar Bros.' circus. Reeves appeared at the armory hall here many times and astounded the spectators with stunts of breaking bottles on his head and hammering his head with an ordinary hammer. Reeves was reared at Black Rock in this county.

50 years ago

Nov. 5, 1972

LONOKE -- The resignations of the Lonoke Police Department's three-man force grew out of Halloween pranks involving about 40 persons, including Gerald Schenebeck, 22, son of the Lonoke mayor. Mayor J. Eric Schenebeck said Saturday that Police Chief Ed Hatsell and two patrolmen resigned after egg-throwing and firecracker-throwing incidents that frustrated the policemen who couldn't control the situation. ... Schenebeck said the patrolmen resigned in frustration "a couple days later" and that the police chief resigned Friday over dissatisfaction of the mayor's performance in the matter. ... The mayor said that he could have handled the disturbance Halloween night "in about five minutes."

25 years ago

Nov. 5, 1997

• In August, the state sent cleanup crews armed with bulldozers to Mack Honeycutt's 13-acre patch on Arkansas 161 between Sherwood and Jacksonville. Three weeks later, they had hauled 13,000 cubic yards of trash from one of the state's largest illegal open dumps. ... Honeycutt still lives on the land, which he has owned for four decades. As state officials held a press conference on his freshly graded and seeded property Tuesday, Honeycutt said he wasn't sure what all the fuss was about. "They say it was a nuisance. It didn't bother me any," he said of the dump. Honeycutt said people began hauling trash to his land in the early 1980s. They turned his former cotton and corn fields into a mountain of refuse when he was confined to a nursing home in 1984.

10 years ago

Nov. 5, 2012

PINE BLUFF -- For the past 23 years, voters in Pine Bluff's Ward 1 have gone to the polls and found Irene Holcomb's name on the ballot for alderman. But on Tuesday, it will be absent. Holcomb, 70, who became the first black woman to hold a seat on the City Council, said she decided earlier this year to retire from politics in order to concentrate on her family business and spend more time with loved ones. ... Holcomb's term expires at the end of the year, but the family legacy in Pine Bluff politics could continue, depending on the outcome of Tuesday's election. Holcomb's son, Lloyd Holcomb Jr., is running for his mother's seat. ... As for her role as the first black female alderman in Pine Bluff, Holcomb said she got there "on the shoulders of so many African-American leaders in this community," adding "it felt really good. I felt like I had earned this role."