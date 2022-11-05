Ouachita Baptist not taking any opponents for granted

Ouachita Baptist Coach Todd Knight isn't expecting any gimmes for his Tigers over the final two weeks of the regular season, and that's probably a good thing.

The tougher they are, the better it may be for the nation's fourth-ranked team.

Ouachita Baptist (9-0, 9-0 Great American Conference), fresh off last week's 28-18, comeback victory over East Central (Okla.) is anticipating another tussle today at 2 p.m. when it battles Southeastern Oklahoma State at Paul Laird Field in Durant, Okla.

"They're a three-phase team that's playing really well," Knight said of the Savage Storm. "Quarterback, receivers, running back, big offensive line. ... they're just playing some really good football. Offensively, they score a lot of points, throw the ball around and put a lot of pressure on your defense.

"And when you flip it over on the other side of the ball defensively, they're just as good."

Southeastern Oklahoma (6-3, 6-3) was sitting at 2-3 following a 31-23 loss at Henderson State on Oct. 1, but the Savage Storm have since ridden that defense to four consecutive victories. They've outscored their opposition by a combined 189-73 and is coming off a game in which they held the University of Arkansas at Monticello to a season-low 265 yards while forcing seven punts.

Overall, Southeastern Oklahoma allows 371 yards per game, which is the fourth lowest in the conference. It also has notched 16 sacks on the season, with Maalik Hall -- the 2021 GAC Defensive Player of the Year -- registering five. And the Tigers know just how tough the Savage Storm can be on that side of the ball after what transpired a year ago in Arkadelphia.

OBU trailed 35-7 early in the fourth quarter before scoring a pair of touchdowns over the final 11 minutes of a 35-21 loss. The Tigers were limited to 325 yards, their second lowest output of the year.

"It's basically the same kids that were out there last year for them," Knight explained. "They were very physical, very tough. To me, they're just a well-coached, three-phased team. It'll be in Durant, it'll be their senior day so we know we're going to have to play our best to have a chance."

The Tigers would like to avoid a repeat of last season's home ambush and return the favor by ruining Southeastern Oklahoma's festivities in its home finale. Besides, Knight and his team have quite a bit a play for in terms of postseason positioning.

OBU is No. 4 in the NCAA Division II Super Region 3 rankings. Wins in its final pair of contests would virtually assure the Tigers of a home playoff game in the opening round.

There's also the outside possibility that OBU could receive a first-round bye, although a number of things would have to happen to the three teams ranked ahead of it in the regional. In any event, Knight just wants his Tigers to play its brand of football against a Savage Storm group that's aiming to play spoiler.

"Our effort was really good, and our focus was really good last week," he said. "We just made a few mistakes that we can't have down the road. But all in all, our guys played hard. Of course, we can always stay on blocks longer, we can always tackle better, there's always things you can do to improve.

"When you get late in the season like this, it's really about fundamentals, not getting sloppy, having good body language, things like that. If you can do those things, you've always got a chance to be successful."