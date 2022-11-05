Parish officials let residents go home after acid leak

PAULINA, La. — Authorities in southeast Louisiana’s St. James Parish allowed all but two families to return to their homes Thursday, a day after a train car derailment and hydrochloric acid leak forced the evacuation of 200 residences.

Parish President Pete Dufresne said cleanup — including excavation of soil — was required at two homes closest to the spill site.

Authorities had begun a street-by-street lifting of the evacuation hours earlier, beginning with houses farthest from the site, as workers inspected for contamination from the chemical leak. Hotel stays had been authorized for a second night for evacuated residents.

St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin said any affected homes would have to be washed with agents to neutralize the acid residue. He said monitors were available to check inside homes for anyone who felt an inspection was necessary, and that one property owner asked for a test of his well water.

Paulina is about 40 miles west of New Orleans.

Hydrochloric acid is extremely corrosive and inhaling fumes from such a spill can damage lungs. Video from the scene shown on social media showed the leaking car and a bubbling trail of liquid leading away from the tracks.

The cause of Wednesday’s derailment was under investigation.