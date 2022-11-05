Pelosi calls election fight for democracy

SAN FRANCISCO -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her first public appearance since the attack on her husband, rallied grassroots activists Friday, saying the midterm elections for control of Congress are a fight for democracy and "very winnable."
"People say to me, 'What can I do to make you feel better?' I say: 'Vote!'" Pelosi told those on the call.
Her voice cracked at times as she said of her husband's recovery, "It's going to be a long haul."
Pelosi thanked those on a video call for the outpouring of support for Paul Pelosi, 82, who suffered a fractured skull and other injuries after an intruder broke into their San Francisco home last week and bludgeoned him with a hammer in what authorities say was an intentional and political attack.
The Democratic leader spoke from California, where her husband was released from the hospital late Thursday.
"What we are doing is not only to win an election, but this is to strengthen our democracy," Pelosi said early Friday. "There is no question that our democracy is on the ballot."
David DePape, 42, is being held without bail on state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. DePape's public defender, Adam Lipson, entered an innocent plea on his behalf earlier this week and has pledged to vigorously defend him. Lipson declined to comment Friday.
At a hearing Friday, a San Francisco judge disclosed that she had worked with the speaker's daughter in the 1990s, giving prosecutors and the public defender's office the opportunity to object to her role in the case.
Judge Loretta Giorgi said she and Christine Pelosi had worked together in the San Francisco city attorney's office in the 1990s but had not interacted in years. Christine, active in California and national Democratic politics, is one of the Pelosis' five adult children and has never held elected office.
No one objected during Friday's hearing to Giorgi's ties to the Pelosi family but either side could in the future and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the case might be heard by another judge regardless. The public defender's office did not immediately have a comment.
"I have disclosed to counsel the interactions that I had when she and I were together. I haven't seen or heard or talked to Ms. Pelosi after she left the office. I do see her here today," Giorgi told the court.
Information for this article was contributed by Stefanie Dazio, Elliot Spagat and Kathleen Ronayne of The Associated Press.