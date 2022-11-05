4A-3

POCAHONTAS 41, HIGHLAND 14

HIGHLAND - Pocahontas (9-1, 7-0 4A-3) erupted for 35 first-half points to cruise past Highland (3-7, 2-5).

Connor Baker got Pocahontas rolling in the first quarter with a 16-yard run to give Pocahontas a 6-0 lead.

With 8:15 remaining in the second quarter, Baker threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Carter. Baker scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 6:40 left in the half, and then he connected with Carter for a 43-yard touchdown pass 4:37 remaining. Grayson Maupin ran 83 yards for a touchdown with 1:40 remaining.

D.J. Coffey scored the last Pocahontas touchdown on a 4-yard run.