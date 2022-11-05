Police identify LR man shot to death

Little Rock police on Friday identified a man shot and killed in Mabelvale on Wednesday.

Officers arriving at 11224 Legion Hut Road found David Kelly, 23, of Little Rock suffering from a gunshot wound that proved fatal. He was pronounced dead at the scene, a police report says.

Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses, but no suspect had been publicly identified in the killing as of Friday.

Kelly's death was initially reported as a suspicious death, but police later announced it was being investigated as the Little Rock's 71st homicide death of 2022.