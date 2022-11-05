Position-by-position analysis

Offense

LIBERTY The Flames had issues this week, with Johnathan Bennett (77-137-7, 939 yards, 8 TDs) missing practice time (flu), and Charlie Brewer (3-4-0, 18 yards, 0 TD) having swelling in his right (passing) hand following September surgery. Bennett has a 125.6 efficiency rating. Fourth-teamer Nate Hampton (3-8-0, 76 yards) took first-team reps this week but Bennett and Brewer will likely get the call if available.

ARKANSAS KJ Jefferson (125-185-1, 1,697 yards, 15 TDs) had another strong performance at Auburn with 3 touchdowns, and the junior is at 67.6% completions. Jefferson keeps moving up the efficiency charts, reaching 7th in the FBS at 170.3. He has 389 rushing yards and 6 TDs, one shy of Raheim Sanders’ team lead, and averages 3.9 ypc. Malik Hornsby (9-18-2, 244 yards, 1 TD) averages 10.4 yards per carry.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Running backs

LIBERTY Dae Dae Hunter (121-825, 8 TDs) is a 5-10, 190-pounder who went off for career-high 213 yards and a TD vs. BYU on 23 carries. Hunter is sixth nationally with 6.82 yards per carry. Shedro Louis (79-333, 7, 4.2 ypc) had a 3-TD game at UMass, but he’s questionable. Senior T.J. Green (8-43) is back from injury after leading the team with 477 rushing yards in 2021 and earning MVP honors at the LendingTree Bowl.

ARKANSAS Raheim Sanders (156-1,041, 7 TDs, 6.7 ypc) tied Madre Hill for fastest UA player to 1,000 yards (8 games). He’s sixth in the FBS in rushing yards, eighth with 130.1 per game and he averaged 11.5 ypc (31-356) in the last 2 games. AJ Green (55-207, 2 TD, 3.8 ypc) would have a much-higher ypc if not for tough sledding in the red zone. Rashod Dubinion (34-119, 3 3.5 ypc) scored a pair of 2-yard TDs at Auburn.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Receivers/tight ends

LIBERTY Demario Douglas (42 catches, 615 yards, 5 TDs, 14.6 ypc) has 27 more receptions than the next-highest Flames WR. The 5-8, 170-pounder has 2 100-yard games and he’s on the Hornung Award watch list. Noah Frith (15-307, 20.5), a 6-4, 200-pounder, and 6-3, 195-pound CJ Yarbrough (12-197, 1, 16.4) are big-play threats. TE Jerome Jackson (5-43, 1) had the game-winning 2-point play in fourth OT at Southern Miss.

ARKANSAS Matt Landers (29-475, 3 TDs, 16.4 ppc) edged past Jadon Haselwood (36-467, 3, 13.0) for the team yardage lead with 115 at Auburn. TE Trey Knox (17-220, 3, 12.9) was held down at Auburn. Ketron Jackson Jr. (12-234, 2, 19.5) had a big end around. Warren Thompson (10-158, 2) Bryce Stephens (5-77, 1, 15.4) and Nathan Bax (2-5) are in the rotation. Frosh Isaiah Sategna had a 10-yard strike pass last week.

ADVANTAGE None

Line

LIBERTY The group is on par with SEC units with an average of 6-4, 313 pounds. C Cam Reddy, RG Brendan Schlitter, who has 31 career starts, and RT X’Zauvea Gadlin have started all eight games. LT Nassir Watkins, the group’s biggest body at 6-6, 320, has started 7 games, with a spot start there by Cooper McCaw, who has been in 55 games. LG Jacob Bodden started the first 3 games.

ARKANSAS Finally the starting group of C Ricky Stromberg (612 snaps), LG Brady Latham (612), RG Beaux Limmer (612), LT Luke Jones (609) and Dalton Wagner (603) got some relief late in the Auburn game, from Ty’Kieast Crawford, E’Marion Harris, Devon Manuel and Jalen St. John, with Limmer sliding over to play some center, his potential job next year. The starters have still played 98.5% of the game snaps.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

DEFENSE

Line

LIBERTY The Flames have the nation’s 34th-ranked run stop outfit and it is third in tackles for loss, led by DE Durrell Johnson (28, 12 TFL, 5 sacks, 4 PBU, 2 FR) who has a beefy stat line. Treshaun Clark (17, 4 sacks), Stephen Sings V (8, 35) and Khristian Zackary 5, 2 hurries) are in the DE rotation. Top DTs are Dennis Osagiede (24, 8.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 hurry), Kendy Charles (36, 5.5, 2.5) and Dre Butler (18, 1 wack, 1 FF, 1 FR).

ARKANSAS Jordan Domineck (23, 5.5 sacks, 1 FR, 1 FF) had a huge sack at Auburn. Fellow ends Zach Williams 20, 4 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 hurries), Landon Jackson (17, 2.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 block), Eric Gregory (9, 2, 1, 3 hurries) and Jashaud Stewart (3, 1 PBU, 1 hurry) have been low key in recent weeks. Top DTs are Isaiah Nichols (10, 1 PBU), Terry Hampton (19, 1.5 TFL), Cam Ball (17, 1) and combo guy Gregory.

ADVANTAGE None

Linebackers

LIBERTY Mike Smith Jr. (52, 6.5 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 2 hurries), a 6-1, 225-pound juco transfer, had 10 tackles at Wake Forest and an INT at Southern Miss. He starts along with sophomore Ahmad Walker (47, 8, 2 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR), a 215-pounder. Top subs are Aakil Washington (20, 1 TFL), and Tyren Dupree (31, 4 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 FF), whose 240-pound frames will be needed vs. the Hogs’ big run game.

ARKANSAS Senior Bumper Pool (72, 3.5 TFL, 1 sacks, 3 PBU, 5 hurries) has upped his UA career tackles record to 421 even while getting period rest for a sore hip. Junior Drew Sanders (65, 7.5, 6.5, 6 hurries, 3 FF) is a Bednarik Award semifinalist. Reps are on the rise for Chris Paul (28, 4, 2, 2 hurries, 1 FF, 1 FR), with a group led by Jordan Crook (5) and Jackson Woodard (5) behind him.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Secondary

LIBERTY The Flames base in a 4-2-5 with Chris Megginson (22, 1 TFL, 3 PBU, 1 FF) and Kobe Singleton (20, 2 INT, 3 PBU) manning the corners. Javon Scruggs (37, 3, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 2 FR), Robert Rahimi (33, 4 INT, 1 FR) and Quinton Reese (21, 4 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU) start at the safety spots. Daijahn Anthony (14, 1 INT, 3 PBU) and Juawan Treadwell (14, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 3 PBU) are top backups.

ARKANSAS The Hogs are hanging on by the seats of their pants due to injuries outside mainstays Dwight McGlothern (27, 3 INTs, 5 PBU, 1 FF), Hudson Clark (32, 8 PBU, 1 INT, 2 FF, 2 FR) and Simeon Blair (45, 1 TFL, 4 PBU). Latavious Brini (37, 3 1 FF, 1 FR), Myles Slusher (15, 3 TFL, 1 sack), Khari Johnson (25, 1 PBU), Jayden Johnson (21, 1.5 sacks, 3 hurries), Trent Gordon (14) and Malik Chavis (8) should be healthier now.

ADVANTAGE Liberty

Special teams

LIBERTY Nick Brown (7 of 13 FGAs, 30 of 30 PATs) is 2 for 5 from 30-39 yards, 2-2 from 40-49 yards and 0-2 from 50 or longer. Aidan Alves is averaging 42 yards per punt and the Flames are 77th in net punting (37.95). Jason Stricker has 30 touchbacks on 44 kickoffs for a 68.2% touchback rate. Demario Douglas averages 4.5 yards on punt returns, 21.1 yards on kickoff returns. Jerome Jolly Jr. has blocked a kick.

ARKANSAS Isaiah Nichols and Landon Jackson got hands on a FG block last week, the first in 4 years. Reid Bauer was SEC special teams POW with a 78-yard punt, but he also had a couple stinkers. PK Cam Little is 8 of 10 on FGAs and 34 of 34 on PATs. The Hogs are 121st in net punting (35.29). PR Bryce Stephens and KOR AJ Green don’t get many chances. Jake Bates’ touchback rate of 86% on kickoffs is strong.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Intangibles

LIBERTY No doubt former Ole Miss Coach Hugh Freeze has put massive focus and specialty planning into this game due to the increased swath of coverage and what a win could mean. The Flames are also defending a brand-new No. 23 AP ranking, but they are decided underdogs. The Flames quarterbacks, who had injury and illness issues this week, will probably have to be playmakers to give Liberty a chance.

ARKANSAS Reynolds Razorback Stadium should be rocking with the first home game in five weeks, since a 49-26 loss to Alabama on Oct. 1. Arkansas has the opportunity to complete its second consecutive 4-0 season against non-conference opponents and run Sam Pittman’s record to 9-0 in those games and increase his school record. The Razorbacks also have a chance to slip back in the national rankings with a win.

ADVANTAGE None