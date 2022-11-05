Powerball jackpot hits record prize of $1.6B

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot Friday to an estimated $1.6 billion, making it the largest lottery prize in history.

A drawing will be held tonight for the Powerball prize, which hasn't been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's Powerball ticket sales totaled $5.5 million during an eight-day period from Oct. 27 through Thursday, a spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration said Friday.

The lottery's Powerball ticket sales comprised 31.09% of the lottery's total sales of $17.8 million during this period, finance department spokesman Scott Hardin said.

From Oct. 27 through Thursday, the lottery's Powerball sales peaked at $1.8 million Wednesday, the day of the last Powerball drawing, and made up 51.74% of the lottery's total sales of $3.5 million that day, according to figures provided by Hardin.

The Powerball jackpot was projected to be $1.2 billion Wednesday.

The lottery's Powerball sales also exceeded $1.3 million Monday, when another Powerball drawing was held, and comprised 46.46% of the lottery's $2.8 million in the day's total sales on that day, according to state data. The Powerball jackpot was projected to be $1 billion Monday.

The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for tonight's drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and by staff members of The Associated Press.

Bruce Gideos, floor manager at Pierre's Place, in Chesterfield, N.H., prints out Powerball tickets on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The Powerball jackpot climbed over $1.5 billion on Thursday after no one won Wednesday's drawing. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

