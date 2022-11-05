PREP FB: Booneville claims forfeit win against Cedarville

Booneville claims forfeit

CEDARVILLE -- After a three-hour wait and unplayable field conditions, Cedarville forfeited its final game of the season to Booneville on Friday night.

Booneville (8-2, 6-1) will be the No. 2 seed from the 3A-1 and host Junction City in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Cedarville (2-8, 1-6) was eliminated from playoff consideration last week.

Friday thunderstorms that rolled through the area made Cedarville's natural grass field unplayable.

"I hate it for our seniors," Booneville Coach Doc Crowley said. "They only get so many games. Going into the playoffs, we hate not playing. We tried to play [Thursday], but Cedarville couldn't play because it was their senior night. I hate it for their seniors. They weren't going to make the playoffs and one more game is one more game so I hate it for them, too."

The game will not be made up and will be ruled a forfeit by Cedarville.

The game had been moved up originally earlier in the week from 7 to 6 p.m. in hopes of playing the game before the expected storms.

"We got up there about 4," Crowley said. "Their senior night was scheduled to begin at 5:25 so in the event we were going to be able to go we needed to [be] off the field by that time, but we got up there and stayed in the dressing room until about 6:45 when they called it. It was pretty rough."

-- Leland Barclay