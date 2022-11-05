PREP FB: Hendrix leads Lamar to big win against CAC

LAMAR -- Damien Hendrix wanted to make the most of senior night with his fellow Lamar classmates. They put on a show Friday night at Warrior Stadium.

Hendrix finished with 156 yards on 21 carries with 4 touchdowns to help Lamar pull away for a 59-28 victory against Central Arkansas Christian in a 4A-4 Conference matchup.

"Our goal was to come out here and show all our seniors a good time and finish on a strong note," Hendrix said. "We have a lot of rushing weapons. It's hard to stop us with so many guys with a lot of talent."

Hendrix, the fullback, was the leading rusher, but he had plenty of help around him. Five different rushers for Lamar (8-2, 6-2 4A-1) scored touchdowns to help secure the No. 2 seed from the conference in the regular-season finale.

Jarrett Dalton added 147 yards rushing on just 11 carries with 2 scores. Lee Harkreader totaled 16 yards on 4 carries with a score. Carlos Balmer scored on his lone rush for a 5-yard touchdown.

Caleb Green, the team's quarterback, got in the rushing fun as well. He finished with 105 yards on 4 carries with a 94-yard touchdown rush.

"I've been trying to get him loose all year," Lamar Coach Josh Jones said with a laugh about Green. "He is fast. He finally got to break away and show off his speed. I'm proud of what he has done this year with this offense."

Many teams in the state shifted Friday night games to either Thursday or Saturday. Lamar missed most of the weather during the game until the last 4:41 of the fourth quarter was called off because of lightning.

Lamar's defense played a big factor in the win, forcing three turnovers that were punched in for 21 points. Lane Miller and Harkreader both had interceptions. Perhaps the biggest take away of the game was on the first possession of the game.

CAC (2-8, 2-6) got the ball down to the Lamar 1 before fumbling. Jonathan Danti came up with the big recovery for the Warriors.

Lamar made the most of the takeaways as well all scoring them for touchdowns. It didn't take many plays either. Hendrix had a 53-yard rush to flip the field on one turnover, and Green had his 94-yard touchdown rush follow another turnover.

"The defense came up big, especially with the first one with the fumble at the goal line," Jones said. "That was huge. We made the most of those opportunities on offense, which you love to see. We made some big plays after takeaways."

With the weather being a concern heading into the game, Lamar wanted to gain a lead early. It did just that. The Warriors held a 14-0 advantage after the first quarter and a 35-20 edge heading into the break.

"We talked about getting off to a good start because of the weather," Jones said. "We knew we needed to be up at halftime because with the storms, it could be called at that point. We jumped out to that good start just like we hoped. We played with urgency."

CAC took the opening drive of the second half for a touchdown, needing just five plays to cut Lamar's lead to 35-28. But the Mustangs couldn't find the end zone again in the game after that as Lamar pulled away. The Warriors scored the final four touchdowns of the game.

CAC was guided by quarterback Grayson Wilson. He finished 19 of 30 passing for 172 yards with 2 touchdowns. He also rushed for 10 times for 49 yards and a score. Running back Renalson Sullivan totaled 183 yards on the ground on 20 carries with a score.