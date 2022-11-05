Prep sports roundup





6A-WEST

Van Buren 56, Siloam Springs 21

Van Buren kept its playoff hopes alive with a mercy-rule win at Siloam Springs on Thursday at Panther Stadium.

The game was moved ahead from Friday's scheduled date because of weather concerns.

Cameron Keller rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass on a fake field goal.

Chi Henry caught an 86-yard touchdown pass and a 19-yard score and finished with 10 catches for 185 yards. Bryce Perkins completed 18 of 21 passes for 264 yards. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

The Pointers (2-8, 2-6) were eliminated from postseason action after Mountain Home defeated Greenbrier.

Jackson Still accounted for all three Siloam Springs touchdowns, running for a short touchdown and passing for two on a 30-yard pass to Cameron Stafford and a 29-yard pass to Jonathon Graves. Jed Derwin rushed for 90 yards on 25 carries. Siloam Springs finishes the season 0-10, 0-8 in conference. The Panthers have lost their last 17 games dating back to the 2021 season.

4A-1

Gravette 38, Gentry 35

Kyler Austin scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns as Gravette rallied from a 12-point deficit and claimed a 4A-1 Conference win over rival Gentry.

The Pioneers (7-3, 4-3) turned a fake punt into a 51-yard touchdown run by Tommy Xiong to take a 35-23 lead early in the fourth quarter before the Lions (6-4, 5-2) made their comeback. Austin scored on a 28-yard run with and pulled Gravette within 35-30 with 5:09 remaining.

Gentry then fumbled on its first offensive play, and Gravette recovered on the Pioneers' 38. Austin then scored on an 8-yard run at the 3:18 mark, and the Lions added a two-point conversion pass for a three-point cushion.

Gentry then drove into Gravette territory, but the Lions preserved their lead when they stripped the ball from a receiver inside the Gravette 15.

Gravette takes a No. 3 seed into next week's state playoffs and will host a first-round game, while Gentry falls to the No. 4 seed and will travel to begin postseason play.

Elkins 77, Lincoln 20

The Elks wrapped up a perfect run through the 4A-1 Conference with a blowout win against Lincoln in the regular-season finale Thursday night.

Elkins (9-1, 7-0) will get a bye next week in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Elks quarterback Dizzy Dean led the way Thursday night, completing 20-of-22 passes for 337 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jusiah Bettancourt was on the receiving end of three scoring passes and caught 7 passes on the night for 133 yards. Aden Williams had seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. John Townsend also hauled in a 67-yard scoring pass.

Da'Shawn Chairs carried 12 times for 120 yards and two scores for the Elks.

Elkins also had two interception returns for touchdowns by Zanuel Martin and Townsend.

Lincoln (5-5, 3-4) will be the No. 5 seed from the conference and will be on the road for the first round next week.

Ozark 52, Huntsville 21

Landon Wright scored three touchdowns and the Hillbillies locked down the No. 2 playoff seed from the 4A-1 Conference.

Wright scored on runs of 24, 31 and 60 yards and rushed for 157 yards to pace the Ozark offense. The quarterback was also 6-of-8 passing for 102 yards.

Eli Masingale also scored three touchdowns for the Hillbillies (7-3, 6-1) on runs of 30, 2 and 52 yards and finished the night with 141 yards on 12 carries.

The Hillbillies will host a first-round playoff game next week.

The Eagles ended the season 2-8, 2-5.

3A-1

Greenland 26, West Fork 13

The Pirates locked down the No. 3 seed from the 3A-1 Conference with the win and will be on the road next week for the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

Greenland (7-3, 5-2) leaned heavily on its run game to secure the win against West Fork (5-5, 2-5). Seth Center ran for 124 yards and one touchdown, and Tucker Meadors added 86 yards and two scores. Pirates quarterback Max Meredith rushed for 90 yards and was 6-of-11 passing for 43 yards.

Center also had two interceptions for Greenland.



