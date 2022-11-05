Pulaski Academy rallies from 19 down





Adversity shadowed Pulaski Academy throughout Friday's game, but the Bruins emerged from it just in time to pick up one of their most thrilling victories of the season.

Brandon Cobb had a hand in three fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a go-ahead scoring pass to Jaylin McKinney with 5:37 left in the game, as Pulaski Academy overcame a 19-point, second-half deficit to shock Lake Hamilton 41-39 at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium.

The victory, coupled with Greenwood's 49-35 loss to Little Rock Christian, allowed the Bruins to snag a share of the 6A-West Conference title in their debut season in the state's second-largest classification. But for the first time in a long time, a visiting team had Pulaski Academy (9-1, 7-1) on the ropes in front of its home fans.

Lake Hamilton led 33-14 with 8:21 left in the third quarter following a 1-yard touchdown run by Justin Crutchmer before the Bruins made their move.

Pulaski Academy scored 27 unanswered points over the next 18 minutes to surge ahead, capped by a touchdown catch by John Mark Charette with 2:26 to go. The Wolves managed to put together a nine-play, 80-yard drive on their final possession and pulled within two after Easton Hurley's 15-yard touchdown pass to Izic Clenney with 21 seconds remaining.

But the Bruins stopped Crutchmer a yard short of the goal line on Lake Hamilton's ensuing 2-point conversion attempt, then recovered the following onside kick to seal it.

"I am so proud of our kids," Pulaski Academy Coach Anthony Lucas said. "We talk about adversity, and that's something we've had throughout our season. Last week we went through it and couldn't quite bounce back. But this week, we bounced back."

Pulaski Academy was coming off a 33-23 loss to Greenwood a week ago, which snapped its 25-game regular-season winning streak against in-state competition. Hardships hit in earnest during that game when starting quarterback Kel Busby, who's thrown for more than 3,000 yards and 34 touchdowns this season, suffered an injury that forced him to miss Friday's game against Lake Hamilton.

Because of that, the Bruins turned to Cobb, and he delivered after enduring a rough first half.

The sophomore was 9 of 26 for 165 yards with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions -- one of which was returned 27 yards for a touchdown by Dakota Muncrief -- in the first half. But the 6-1 standout completed 9 of 10 passes for 184 yards and 3 scores after halftime to help Pulaski Academy win its 58th consecutive home game.

"We knew it would be tough," said Cobb, who ended with 349 yards passing and added an 8-yard rushing touchdown. "Going down 13 or 14, whatever it was, was tough, but we just battle back from adversity so well. I can just throw the ball anywhere on the field, and John Mark Charette just goes and gets it.

"Jaylen McKinney, he makes plays. Kenny [Jordan] had great return to start the game. ... The defense made the final play at the end. It's just great."

Charette caught 4 passes for 188 yards and hauled in touchdown catches of 34, 50 and 63 yards. McKinney had 6 catches for 59 yards, and Jordan ran 13 times for 65 yards while catching 6 passes for 102 yards for the Bruins, who amassed 345 of their 529 yards of offense in the second half.

Crutchmer carried 23 times for 151 yards with rushing and receiving touchdowns, Easton Hurley threw for 136 yards and three scores, and Jamarrion Byrd recorded four sacks to power Lake Hamilton (8-2, 6-2), which was seemingly in control after settling down midway through the first quarter.

Cobb threw touchdown passes to Jordan and Charette to give Pulaski Academy a 14-6 lead by the 8:51 mark of the first quarter. But Hurley's 28-yard scoring pass to Crutchmer with 4:31 showing jumpstarted a 21-point run for Lake Hamilton that allowed it to move out front.

Clenney would catch a 2-yard score with 9:09 remaining in the second quarter to extend the Wolves' lead, and Muncrief's interception return made it 27-14 a little less than two minutes later.

Lake Hamilton had an opportunity to tack on more points with 40 seconds left before halftime after Charette was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety. But the Wolves opted to decline the penalty and take possession at the Bruins' 22, where they would eventually come up empty after turning the ball over on downs.

Crutchmer would later give Lake Hamilton its 19-point advantage in the third quarter until Cobb and his teammates stormed back.

"I'm just so proud of our kids, and I'm happy for our seniors," Lucas said. "I put a lot of pressure on myself because I want it for these kids. I'm just so happy for [Cobb] because this is only going to build his confidence up.

"We're going to get Kel back, going to get everybody healthy, and we're looking forward to this playoff run."





Pulaski Academy quarterback Brandon Cobb (12) slips past Lake Hamilton linebacker Izic Clenney for a two-point conversion during the first quarter Friday at Hatcher Stadium in Little Rock.











