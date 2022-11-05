Religious leaders meet in Bahrain

SAKHIR, Bahrain -- With Russia's war in Ukraine ongoing, Pope Francis joined Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders in calling for the religions to work together for peace, telling an interfaith summit Friday that religion must never be used to justify violence and that faith leaders must oppose the "childlike" whims of the powerful to make war.

The Russian Orthodox Church, which sent an envoy to the conference, has strongly supported the Kremlin in its war and justified it on religious grounds.

On his second day in the Gulf Arab kingdom of Bahrain, Francis closed out a conference on East-West dialogue sponsored by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and then met separately with Muslim leaders at the royal mosque.

Sitting around him in the Sakhir royal palace grounds were leading Muslim imams, the spiritual leaders of the world's Orthodox Christians and U.S. rabbis who have long engaged in interfaith dialogue.

While the world seems to be heading apart like two opposing seas, Francis said the mere presence of religious leaders together was evidence that they "intend to set sail on the same waters, choosing the route of encounter rather than that of confrontation."

"We appear to be witnessing a dramatic and childlike scenario: in the garden of humanity, instead of cultivating our surroundings, we are playing instead with fire, missiles and bombs, weapons that bring sorrow and death, covering our common home with ashes and hatred," he said.

Hamad urged a coherent effort to stop Russia's war in Ukraine and promote peace negotiations, "for the good of all of humanity."

Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, grand imam of Al-Azhar, the seat of Sunni learning in Cairo, joined Francis in Bahrain. In his prepared remarks, he called Friday for an end to Russia's war "to spare the lives of innocents who have no hand in this violent tragedy."

Al-Tayeb also called for Sunni and Shiite Muslims to engage in a similar process of dialogue to try to heal their centuries of division, and added that Al-Azhar was prepared to host such an encounter.

"Let us together chase away any talk of hate, provocation and excommunication and set aside ancient and modern conflict in all its forms and with all its negative offshoots," he said.

Bahrain is ruled by a Sunni monarchy that has been accused by human rights groups of systematic discrimination against its Shiite majority, charges the government rejects.

Later Friday, al-Tayeb met privately with Francis, who praised his opening to Shiites.

"Today, you were very courageous when you spoke about dialogue within Islam," the pope said.

They both presided over a meeting at the royal mosque between the Vatican delegation and the Muslim Council of Elders. Vatican and Muslim speakers listed environmental concerns and climate change as a primary concern for humanity.

To the imams gathered, Francis insisted that "the God of peace never brings about war, never incites hatred, never supports violence."

Francis was also bring his message of dialogue to Bahrain's Christian leaders by presiding over an ecumenical meeting and peace prayer at the Our Lady of Arabia Cathedral -- the largest Catholic Church in the Gulf.

Francis opened his visit to Bahrain by urging Bahrain authorities Thursday to renounce the death penalty and ensure basic human rights are guaranteed for all citizens. It was a nod to Bahraini Shiite dissidents who say they have been harassed and detained, with some stripped of their citizenship or sentenced to death for their political activities. The government denies discriminating against Shiites.

Francis raised the citizenship issue in his remarks Friday, albeit in general terms, stressing the need for countries to "establish in our societies the concept of full citizenship" and reject terms like minorities.

Francis, though, also aimed to highlight that Bahrain is home to several Christian communities as well as a small Jewish community.

In his prepared remarks, U.S. Rabbi Marc Schneier, who serves as Hamad's special advisor on interfaith matters, praised Bahrain as a "role model in the Arab world for coexistence and tolerance of different faith communities."

As the pope visited, activists shared video of a protest Friday south of Bahrain's capital, Manama, ahead of the island's parliamentary elections. The demonstrators waved banners calling on the public to boycott the vote. They shared an image of riot police being on hand, watching the protesters.