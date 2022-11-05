Rick Lee’s Breeders’ Cup selections and analysis

Filly and Mare Sprint. Purse $1 million, 7 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

GOODNIGHT OLIVE has been a decisive winner in five consecutive races, including the Grade I Ballerina at Saratoga, and she is also unbeaten in three races at this distance. CE CE was a clear winner of this stake last season at Del Mar, and a case can be made she is as sharp now, and she is also a seven-furlong specialist. FRANK'S ROCKETTE has earned triple digit Beyer figures in her last three races, and she has enough speed to work out an ideal trip.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Goodnight OliveIOrtizBrown3-1

4 Ce CeEspinozaMcCarthy4-1

5 Frank's RocketteSaezMott6-1

12 Lady RocketRosarioCox10-1

11 Wicked HaloGaffalioneAsmussen10-1

7 ObligatoryJOrtizMott8-1

13 Echo ZuluSantanaAsmussen6-1

1 SlammedGerouxFincher15-1

6 Chain of LoveBuickOgasa20-1

2 EdgewayHernandezSadler15-1

3 Chi Town LadyPratWard20-1

10 Hot PeppersAlvaradoRodriguez30-1

9 Sterling SilverCastellanoAlbertrani30-1

Turf Sprint. Purse $1 million, 51/2 furlongs, turf, 3-year-olds and up

GOLDEN PAL is the defending champion of the Turf Sprint, and the exceptionally quick colt is unbeaten in four races over this course. HIGHIELD PRINCESS ran her winning streak to three when dominating eighteen rivals in the Flying Five in Ireland, and all three of her scores have come in Group I races. CASA CREED is a two-time winner of the Grade I 6-furlong Jaipur at Belmont, and his outstanding turf-sprint form is clouded by several less impressive route races. He should be flying late.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Golden PalIOrtizWard2-1

6 Highfield PrincessHartQuinn7-2

11 Casa CreedSaezMott6-1

7 Arrest Me RedVelazquezWard15-1

12 BranCheminaudSadler15-1

4 CampanelleDettoriWard8-1

1 Creative ForceBuickAppleby10-1

14 Artemus CitylimitsHernandezMaker30-1

15 Dancing BuckRosarioNevin15-1

13 CazaderoPratWalsh20-1

3 Emaraaty AnaMooreRyan20-1

9 Naval CrownDoyleAppleby30-1

16 OceanicLeparouxBlair30-1

10 CaravelGaffalioneCox20-1

2 FlotusDoyleCrisford30-1

5 Go Bears GoRispoliLoughnane30-1

Dirt Mile. Purse $1 million, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up

LAUREL RIVER overcame mild trouble to win the Grade II Pat O'Brien by nearly 4 widening lengths, and the race has already produced three next-out winners. Moreover, the Bob Baffert trainee has been working like he has not reached his peak. CODY'S WISH ran down champion sprinter Jackie's Warrior when winning the Grade I Forego at Saratoga, and the improving winner of three straight is the one to beat if able to duplicate his recent efforts around two turns. CYBERKNIFE showed determination on the rail to win the Grade I Haskell, and he has kept top company throughout 2022.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Laurel RiverIOrtizBaffert9-2

7 Cody's WishAlvaradoMott5-2

9 CyberknifeGerouxCox9-2

3 PipelinePratBrown8-1

5 GuniteGaffalioneAsmussen7-2

2 SimplificationSaezSano15-1

10 Senor BuscadorArrietaFincher12-1

11 Three TechniqueBejaranoCook30-1

1 Slow Down AndyGutierrezO'Neill30-1

4 Law ProfessorJOrtizAtras20-1

8 InformativeAdornoSt Lewis30-1

Filly and Mare Turf. Purse $2 million, 1 3/16 miles, turf, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

IN ITALIAN has used her speed to advantage in winning consecutive Grade I races at Keeneland and Saratoga, and she may be able to slow the pace at this extended route distance. NASHWA was narrowly beaten over soft ground when heavily favored over 15 rivals in the prestigious GI Prix de l'Opera at Longchamp, and she has a big chance to make amends over a firm course. TUESDAY is another who does her best running on firm ground, and the Group I winning European runs best with today's rider aboard.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 In ItalianRosarioBrown7-2

3 NashwaDoyleGosden5-2

5 TuesdayMooreO'Brien8-1

4 Above the CurveVelazquezO'Brien9-2

10 Virginia JoyIOrtizBrown10-1

9 RougirPratBrown12-1

12 MoiraDettoriAttard10-1

8 Family WayGaffalioneWalsh20-1

2 Going to VegasRispoliD'Amato20-1

1 Lady SpeightspeareSaezAttfield20-1

7 ToyLordanO'Brien20-1

6 Mise En SceneFallonFerguson30-1

Sprint. Purse $2 million, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up

JACKIE'S WARRIOR is a multiple Grade I champion sprinter, who was caught late in the 7-furlong Forego at Saratoga, but he is back at a preferred distance and his speed and class should get him home first. KIMARI has won consecutive Grade II races leading up to the Sprint, and he won a Grade I sprint over this track in 2021. ALOHA WEST won the BC Sprint at 11-1 odds last season at Del Mar, and he did finish second behind Jackie's Warrior this season at Churchill.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Jackie's WarriorRosarioAsmussen4-5

2 KimariJOrtizWard4-1

5 Aloha WestSaezCatalano12-1

11 Flash of MischiefTorresBroberg30-1

6 Elite PowerIOrtizMott6-1

4 American TheoremBravoPapaprodromou10-1

8 C Z RocketPratMiller20-1

10 Willy BoiSutherlandDel Gado30-1

1 Manny WahLanerieCatalano30-1

3 O BesosGaffalione30-1

7 Super OchoBerriosSanchez30-1

Mile. Purse $2 million, 1 mile, turf, 3-year-olds and up

MODERN GAMES could not have been more impressive when winning the Grade I Woodbine Mile, and he returns to North America after finishing second over soft ground in the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II at Ascot. DREAMLOPER ran away from nine rivals winning the Group I Prix du Moulin at Longchamp, and she has been consistently good at races under 10 furlongs. ANNAPOLIS was a clear winner of the Grade I Turf Mile last month at Keeneland, and the steadily improving 3-year-old keeps champion rider Irad Ortiz Jr.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Modern GamesBuickAppleby7-2

3 DreamloperShowmarkWalker6-1

11 AnnapolisIOrtizPletcher10-1

13 KinrossDettoriBeckett9-2

14 Domestic SpendingPratBrown8-1

10 Order of AustraliaMooreO'Brien12-1

6 IvarCastellanoLobo15-1

8 Regal GloryJOrtizBrown6-1

5 Smooth Like StraitVelazquezMcCarthy10-1

1 PogoDoyleHills20-1

9 MalavathGaffalioneGafford15-1

7 Beyond BrilliantEspinozaShirreffs20-1

2 Shirl's SpeightSaezAttfield30-1

12 King CauseHernandezMaker30-1

15 Front Run the FedArritaCaramori30-1

16 Gear JockeySaezArnold30-1

Distaff. Purse $2 million, 11/8 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

SOCIETY set a swift pace and kept on running upsetting Grade I foes in the Cotillion at Parx, and she has continued to work smartly and appears poised to lead a very long way. NEST has won her three Grade I races this season in dominating fashion, and her natural speed should have her ideally placed turning into the stretch. MALATHAAT won the Grade I Spinster over this track by 5 widening lengths, and she is unbeaten in three races at Keeneland.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 SocietyGerouxAsmussen6-1

6 NestIOrtizPletcher9-5

1 MalathaatVelazquezPletcher3-1

7 Search ResultsPratBrown9-2

4 ClairiereRosarioAsmussen4-1

3 Secret OathSaezLukas15-1

2 Blue StripeBerriosPolanco20-1

5 Awake At MidnyteGutierrezO'Neill30-1

Turf. Purse $4 million, 11/2 miles, 3-year-olds and up

WAR LIKE GODDESS easily defeated males in the Grade I Turf Classic last month at Aqueduct, and she has won nine of 12 career races, and she is unbeaten at Keeneland. REBEL'S ROMANCE was switched to turf in June and he has responded with four consecutive victories, including two Group I in Germany. HIGHLAND CHIEF had a useful prep winning the G3 Sycamore over this course, and he did win the Grace I Man O'War this spring at Belmont.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 War Like GoddessRosarioMott9-2

5 Rebel's RomanceDoyleAppleby3-1

13 Highland ChiefVelazquezMotion15-1

11 MishriffDettoriGosden6-1

7 Nations PrideBuickAppleby7-2

8 Master PieceGaffalioneMcCarthy20-1

3 Stone AgeMooreO'Brien15-1

9 Gold PhoenixPratD'Amato20-1

1 Bye Bye MelvinLynchMotion15-1

4 BroomeIOrtizO'Brien12-1

10 Red KnightSaezMaker20-1

6 Channel MakerJOrtizMott30-1

12 NautilusCastellanoLobo30-1