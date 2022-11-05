Robey JHS ‘Trunk or Treat’ a success

Jack Robey Junior High School’s second annual Trunk or Treat was a deemed “a huge success,” with more than 200 people attending, according to a news release.

The Pine Bluff School District facility received generous donations of food, candy and other treats for the Trunk or Treat, spearheaded by School Counselor Evette Johnson.

“Donations and community partners helped to ensure that our students and community enjoyed a free, safe and fun night,” Johnson said.

“Scholars and families are already looking forward to next year’s community Trunk or Treat event.”

School Social Worker, Deborah Thomas, said she was grateful for the support.

“Jack Robey appreciates its community donations and support, especially the volunteers because their time is very valuable, so gifting it makes a world of difference in the lives of countless people,” Thomas said.

“For that reason, our school works hard at finding ways to provide for and support the local community as well.

Jack Robey’s Principal Arnold Robertson is also appreciative of the community’s support.”

Community partners included Nathaniel Baker, What’s Next Pine Bluff; the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 1890’s and Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS) Program; students and Tomekia White 1890 Scholarship coordinator; Cadillac Luxury Club of Pine Bluff; Greater Ward Chapel AME Church of Pine Bluff; Delta Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.; Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.; Debbie Maxey of Maxey Plumbing Co.; Eddie Meadley of Brookshire Grocery Co.; and Jack Robey Junior High School volunteers, P.T.O, parents, teachers and others.





Dressed as an M&M, Briana Davis, eighth grade teacher at Jack Robey Junior High School, displays her trunk full of M&M’s for area trick or treaters. (Special to The Commercial)





