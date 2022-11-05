Rockets (10-0) wrap up 6A-East championship

Little Rock Catholic returned two interceptions for touchdowns and rushed for more than 230 yards in a 52-29 victory over Marion on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The victory gave the outright 6A-East Conference championship to the Rockets (10-0, 9-0). Marion (7-3, 7-2) will have the conference's No. 3 seed in the state playoffs.

Marion senior Donnie Cheers returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and the Patriots led 7-0 11 seconds into the ballgame.

Catholic's first drive penetrated the Marion red zone, but the Patriots denied the Rockets on a fourth and 2 from the Marion 8.

Marion picked up first downs on its first two snaps of its ensuing drive before Catholic's Cade McConnell intercepted an Ashton Gray pass and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

McConnell's turnover kicked off a run of 21 straight Catholic points.

The Rockets took the lead for good on their next drive, when tailback Dominic Keeton carried twice for 55 yards, highlighted by a 42-yard touchdown run with 4:16 left in the first quarter to give Catholic a 14-7 lead.

Catholic pushed its lead to 21-7 on the first play of the second quarter when quarterback Sam Sanders hit Cooper Nannen with a 12-yard touchdown pass.

On Marion's ensuing drive, Gray hit Cheers for an 18-yard score that got Marion within 21-14 with 9:30 left in the half.

It was Cheers' 25th touchdown reception of the season, a school record.

Keeton ran 6 yards for a score to give Catholic a 28-14 lead. The Rockets took a 35-14 halftime lead when Sanders ran through several attempted tackles for a 16-yard score with 2:04 remaining in the first half.

Keeton ran 12 times for 101 yards in the first half. He carried once after halftime and never returned to action.

Marion forced a Catholic four-and-out on the first drive of the third quarter. The Patriots took advantage when senior Carter Waldo wrapped up an 11-play, 78-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. A two-point conversion made it 35-22 with 8:23 left in the third quarter.

The Rockets responded with a 15-play, 63-yard drive capped by Will Aaron's field goal for a 38-22 lead.

Sanders gave the Rockets a 45-22 lead with a 19-yard touchdown run on the second play of the fourth quarter. The Rockets salted the game away three plays later when senior Owen Waller intercepted a Gray pass and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown to make it 52-22.

Marion capped the scoring when junior tailback Jamar Foster scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 3:19 left.