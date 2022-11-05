Rodgers completes fourth 3A title for Jessieville

HOT SPRINGS — It was the opportunity for Juliah Rodgers to do what only four other runners had ever done: claim four state cross country championships.

It was simply business as usual for the Jessieville senior Friday afternoon. Rodgers pulled away from the rest of the pack early and cruised to the Class 3A girls state championship at Oaklawn Park.

Rodgers, who has verbally committed to run at Harding, finished the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 4.66 seconds in order to join Kelly Bryson of Bentonville, Samantha Mohler of Mountain Home, Josie Carson of Lake Hamilton and Noah Eskew of Jessieville to finish their high school career with four titles.

“It’s not something to brag about but to love,” Rodgers said. “And to know that I’m from a 3A school in Arkansas, and I have four state titles, which is really amazing.

“I knew going into the race that only four has won four state titles. So I was really pushing myself a lot to become the fifth to do it in Arkansas.”

The outcome was never in doubt as Rodgers had already established her lead by the time she reached the one-half mile mark and steadily pulled away from the competition. Her time, however, was slightly slower than her time of 19:01 that she won last year’s race.

But her 26-second margin of victory over Episcopal Collegiate’s Ella Gary, who finished second for the second straight year, was twice as much as last year’s competition.

“Once you get to state meets, your adrenaline starts to pushing more,” Rodgers said. “It makes you want to focus more, and there’s something about state that makes you want drive more.

“That’s the way I always race. I always get out in front and let everybody else come up to me. Then once I hit the 2-mile mark, I sort of back off and catch my breath again, then I hit it again once I hit the 3-mile mark. Nothing changed.”

Jessieville swept the Class 3A individual titles as Kaleb Eskew outlasted three other runners over the final 400 meters to win the boys race. Eskew crossed the finish line in 17:24.52, followed closely by Green Forest’s Arauny Reyes at 12:27.74, Bald Knob’s Owen Shafer at 17:28.36 and Harding Academy’s Rocky Stone at 17:37.68.

“It was not easy, especially this year,” Eskew said. “I had a side stitch coming up the hill over there, and down the whole stretch I had the side stitch. Thankfully, it went away but it was a very hard race — one of the hardest I’ve had all year.”

Eskew remained close with Reyes throughout the first 2 miles before he was struck with the side stitch — an adominal pain located under the lower edge of a ribcage. It caused him to slow down his pace, and he eventually fell to fourth place behind Shafer and Stone.

But as the pain subsided, Eskew picked up the pace. He finally took the lead with about 400 meters remaining and was able to held off the other three runners the rest of the way.

“At that point, you’ve got to go now,” Eskew said. “If you don’t go now — you don’t know what these kids are like and you’ve never run against these kids. We don’t run the same meets, and it’s hard when you don’t know your competitors.”

Gary, meanwhile, used her runner-up finish to lead Episcopal Collegiate to its second straight 3A girls title as the Lady Wildcats compiled 54 points to Haas Hall-Fayetteville’s 65. Harding Academy was third with 90, while Mountain View and West Fork rounded out the top five with 128 and 129, respectively.

Reyes did likewise for Green Forest’s boys as the Tigers captured their first state championship since 2016 and the third in school history. Green Forest compiled 60 points, followed by Melbourne with 91, West Fork with 138 and Jessieville with 142.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

What a difference a year made for Magazine’s Elizabeth Merritt.

The Lady Rattlers sophomore, who finished 19th last year, trimmed more than 2 minutes off her time during Friday’s first race to win the individual title. She finished in 21:05.40, more than 20 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Bella Tedder of Acorn.

Quitman captured its fourth straight state title and the fifth in six years with 18 points, well ahead of second-place Bigelow with 70 while Mansfield was third at 77. The Lady Bulldogs all five runners among the top 14 finishers and were led by Savannah Duncan, who finished fourth with her time of 21:55.59.

CLASS 2A BOYS

Quitman’s Tate Stacks had the stronger kick over the last 400 meters to edge past Haas Hall-Bentonville’s Jacob Heiner and claim the individual title and help the Bulldogs claim their first state championship in school history.

Stacks, a senior, crossed the finish line in 16:43.81, while Heiner finished as the runner up for the second straight year with his time of 16:49.85. Christian Kratz of Ouachita was third and finished in 17:20.66.

Quitman compiled 60 points to win the team title as Ethan Black gave the Bulldogs a second top-10 runner. Acorn finished second with 80, followed by Ouachita with 99 and Haas Hall-Bentonville with 105.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

It was Maddie Cabana’s day to shine, and it wasn’t even close.

The Clinton junior, who finished third in last year’s Class 3A state title race, was never contested as she led from start to finish and captured her first title. Cabana’s time was 18:41.25 — more than 80 seconds faster than her time of a year ago — and her margin of victory was almost as big as second-place finisher Emelia Eriksson of Arkadelphia, who crossed the finish line in 20:00.21.

Gravette, meanwhile, captured its first cross country title in state history as the Lady Lions finished with 46 points to 97 for second-place Pottsville. The Lady Lions had all five runners finish in the top 18 and were led by defending state champion Julian Whorton, who finished fourth in 20:37.44.

CLASS 4A BOYS

Matthew Dunsworth closed out his high school career on a solid note as the Clarksville senior captured his third consecutive state championship.

Dunsworth’s winning time was 16:37.31 as he made his move near the midway point and pulled away from the pack. Pea Ridge then took the second and third spots as Grandon Grant finished in 17:00.51, followed by Tian Grant at 17:01.95.

Pea Ridge captured its second state title in three years as it defeated De Queen by a 57-64 margin — the closest of all the state races. It came down to the final runners as Pea Ridge’s fifth runner, freshman Cruz Porter, finished 20th while the fifth De Queen runner, Rodrigo Garcia, took 28th.

ARKANSAS

CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Hot Springs

Friday’s results

CLASS 2A

Boys

TEAM TOTALS 1. Quitman 60; 2. Acorn 80; 3. Ouachita 99; 4. Haas Hall-Bentonville 105; 5. Greenland 122; 6. Mansfield 137*; 7. Sloan-Hendrix 137; 8. Conway St. Joseph 150; 9. Riverside 248.

* Earned higher place because of sixth-runner tiebreaker

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Tate Stacks, Quitman, 16:43.81; 2. Jacen Heiner, Haas Hall-Bentonville, 16:49.85; 3. Christian Kratz, Ouachita, 17:20.66; 4. Josiah Williams, Mansfield, 17:47.80; 5. Cooper Spurlock, Greenland, 17:48.98; 6. Parker Moore, Haas Hall-Bentonville, 18:08.54; 7. Collin Orvin, Greenland, 18:17.23; 8. Issac Tedder, Acorn, 18:28.72; 9. Caden Tarkinton, Acorn, 18:33.10; 10. Ethan Black, Quitman, 18:38.17; 11. Braven Rodgers, Acorn, 18:39.89; 12. Cannon Spurlock, Greenland, 18:40.64; 13. Zane Smith, Johnson County Westside, 18:47.07; 14. Slade Hartwick, Quitman, 18:48.97; 15. Daniel Trusty, Conway St. Joseph, 18:51.97; 16. Ryan Barber, Cedar Ridge, 18:57.11; 17. Garrett Choate, Sloan-Hendrix, 19:00.90; 18. Dominic Pratt, Quitman, 19:12.40; 19. Brandon Baldridge, Sloan-Hendrix, 19:27.69; 20. Yermy Gonazlez, Horatio, 19:39.36.

Girls

TEAM TOTALS 1. Quitman 18; 2. Bigelow 70; 3. Mansfield 77; 4. Greenland 116; 5. Horatio 121; 6. Western Yell County 125; 7. Des Arc 177.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Elizabeth Merritt, Magazine, 21:05.40; 2. Bella Tedder, Acorn, 21:25.96; 3. McKenzie Massey, White County Central, 21:46.24; 4. Savannah Duncan, Quitman, 21:55.59; 5. Olivia Prothro, Mountainburg, 21:57.69; 6. Silver Mulliniks, Quitman, 22:02.44; 7. Laney Wood, Mansfield, 22:08.99; 8. Kalee Mounts, Dierks, 22:10.80; 9. Phoebe Hopper, Magazine, 22:15.64; 10. Briley Travis, Riverside, 22:17.01; 11. Carlee Mounts, Dierks,3 22:21.85; 12. Allison Cater, Quitman, 22:39.49; 13. Dakota Rhodes, Quitman, 22:49.12; 14. Emileigh Kennedy, Quitman, 22:53.47; 15. Lily Johnson, Bigelow, 22:59.78; 16. Bella Johnson, Bigelow, 23:01.19; 17. Mallory Marshall, Horatio, 23:30.08; 18. Trinity Triska, Mansfield, 23:43.92; 19. Brianna Cox, Sloan-Hendrix, 23:47.15; 20. Ellie Sidwell, Horatio, 23:47.46.

CLASS 3A

Boys

TEAM TOTALS 1. Green Forest 60; 2. Melbourne 91; 3. West Fork 138; 4. Jessieville 142; 5. Mountain View 149; 6. Dover 155; 7. Genoa Central 165; 8. Bald Knob 177; 9. Centerpoint 218; 10. Bismarck 224; 11. Maumelle Charter 246; 12. Danville 268; 13. Valley Springs 296; 14. Elkins 327.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Kaleb Eskew, Jessieville, 17:24.52; 2. Arauny Reyes, Green Forest, 17:27.74; 3. Owen Shafer, Bald Knob, 17:28.36; 4. Rocky Stone, Harding Academy, 17:37.68; 5. Shawn Wortham, Melbourne, 18:11.75; 6. G’mar Britton, Prescott, 18:14.54; 7. Kale Caraway, Melbourne, 18:22.32; 8. Jackson Blansett, West Fork, 18:25.94; 9. Christian McGill, Maumelle Charter, 18:28.75; 10. Caden Calhoun, Rose Bud, 18:33.14; 11. Hunter Pye, Jessieville, 18:40.26; 12. Joseph Duenas, Green Forest, 18:51.50; 13. Son Trinh, West Fork, 18:54.92; 14. Jameson Hillis, Bald Knob, 19:07.84; 15. Alonzo Rangel, Green Forest, 19:11.99; 16. Nic Sitton, Melbourne, 19:16.38; 17. Dawson Cooper, Melbourne, 19:17.69; 18. Isaiah Wyatt, Genoa Central, 19:28.33; 19. Jakob Lang, Dover, 19:32.70; 20. Tyler Newton, Mountain View, 19:34.77.

Girls

TEAM TOTALS 1. Episcopal Collegiate 54; 2. Haas Hall-Fayetteville 65; 3. Harding Academy 90; 4. Mountain View 128; 5. West Fork 129; 6. Bald Knob 150; 7. Dover 189; 8. Bismarck 213; 9. Elkins 215; 10. Haskell Harmony Grove 224; 11. Genoa Central 256; 12. Danville 305; 13. Lamar 309.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Juliah Rodgers, Jessieville, 19:04.66; 2. Ella Gary, Episcopal Collegiate, 19:30.94; 3. Zoe Williamson, Harding Academy, 19:52.33; 4. Emma Akins, Mountain View, 20:05.17; 5. Emelia Hesselgren, Haas Hall- Fayetteville, 20:15.62; 6. Alyssa Rudolph, Perryville, 20:19.85; 7. Helen Hesselgren, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 20:33.00; 8. Makenzie Greenlee, West Fork, 20:45.29; 9. Jaesha Smith, Pangburn, 21:06.85; 10. Molly Weilert, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 21:10.29; 11. Viola Kelley, West Fork, 21:19.53; 12. Lauren Humiston, Episcopal Collegiate, 21:23.29; 13. Ellie Akins, Mountain View, 21:36.97; 14. Kaitlyn McCarn, Mountain View, 21:42.34; 15. Britney Mahan, Cave City, 21:42.57; 16. Alice McCormick, Episcopal Collegiate, 21:43.34; 17. Piper Koster, Dover, 22:02.68; 18. Elle Williamson, Harding Academy, 22:05.07; 19. Stella Cochran, Episcopal Collegiate, 22:08.58; 20. Taylin Green, Bald Knob, 22:09.69.

CLASS 4A

Boys

TEAM TOTALS 1. Pea Ridge 57; 2. De Queen 64; 3. Gravette 160; 4. Shiloh Christian 191; 5. Pottsville 206*; 6. Magnolia 206; 7. Farmington 223*; 8. Episcopal Collegiate 223; 9. Heber Springs 244; 10. Waldron 272; 11. Clarksville 280; 12. Berryville 315; 13. Hope 354; 14. Dardanelle 401; 15. Ozark 408; 16. Nashville 417; 17. Jonesboro Westside 456; 18. Huntsville 461; 19. Prairie Grove 476; 20. Highland 497; 21. Subiaco Academy 508; 22. Gentry 512; 23. Pulaski Academy 664; 24. Batesville Southside 700.

* Earned higher place because of sixth-runner tiebreaker

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Matthew Dunsworth, Clarksville, 16:37.31; 2. Grandon Grant, Pea Ridge, 17:00.51; 3. Tian Grant Pea Ridge 17:01.95; 4. Matthew Thurman, Shiloh Christian, 17:04.71; 5. Malachi Houghton, Berryville, 17:10.94; 6. Inertia Mugethi, Farmington, 17:15.43; 7. Juan Maldonado, De Queen, 17:18.01; 8. Randy Rodriguez, De Queen, 17:28.03; 9. Gustavo Garcia, De Queen, 17:30.85; 10. James Orndorff, Gravette, 17:32.98; 11. Brolan Griffeth, Episcopal, 17:48.70; 12. Carlos Aguilar, De Queen, 17:53.19; 13. Cayden Wortham, Jonesboro Westside, 17:53.39; 14. Troy Ferguson, Pea Ridge, 18:06.48; 15. Ethan Lacy, Pottsville, 18:06.48; 16. Wade Harris, Heber Springs, 18:11.71; 17. Wesley Wilson, Gravette, 18:19.91; 18. Sebasttien Mullikin, Pea Ridge, 18:26.51; 19. Landon Defoor, Waldron, 18:31.10; 20. Cruz Porter, Pea Ridge, 18:37.23.

Girls

TEAM TOTALS 1. Gravette 46; 2. Pottsville 97; 3. Pea Ridge 117; 4. De Queen 139; 5. Magnolia 158; 6. Shiloh Christian 197; 7. Clarksville 248; 8. Hope 254; 9. Prairie Grove 258; 10. Heber Springs 267; 11. Arkadelphia 300; 12. Waldron 306; 13. Berryville 309; 14. Joe T. Robinson 315; 15. Pulaski Academy 344; 16. Highland 345; 17. Stuttgart 414.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Maddie Cabana, Clinton, 18:41.25; 2. Emelia Eriksson, Arkadelphia, 20:00.21; 3. Macy Weathers, Clarksville, 20:29.01; 4. Julia Whorton, Gravette, 20:37.44; 5. Averie Dunn, Huntsville, 20:57.75; 6. Mayli Martin, Pottsville, 21:07.46; 7. RyLee Raines, Pea Ridge, 21:10.94; 8. Katie Ditch, Shiloh Christian, 21:19.24; 9. Cantley Gosdin, Monticello, 21:24.76; 10. Alyson Greathouse, Pottsville, 21:36.26; 11. Keira Ralph, Gravette, 21:39.04; 12. Litzy Garcia, Gravette, 21:56.96; 13. Lily Manuel, Magnolia, 22:10.38; 14. Alyssa Neal, De Queen, 22:35.84; 15. Anna Kedrowski, Gravette, 22:35.88; 16. Jaden Valdez, De Queen, 22:46.68; 17. Lillian Fletcher, Monticello, 22:48.59; 18. Audrey Houghton, Gravette, 22:52.25; 19. Sophie Ellington, Magnolia, 23:01.77; 20. Lauren Wilson, Magnolia, 23:04.26.