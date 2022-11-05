Rogers City Council candidates report campaign contributions, expenditures

ROGERS -- City Council candidates have reported money raised and spent by their campaigns ahead of Tuesday's election.

Municipal candidates are required by state law to file pre-election finance reports no later than seven days before Election Day if they have received or spent more than $500. Campaign activity through Oct. 29 is included in the reports.

Candidates are required to list individual donations above $50.

Clay Kendall, 47; Rachel Crawford, 40; Trey Weaver, 43; and Vonnice Boone, 41, are vying for the Ward 3, Position 1 seat on the council, which represents the southwest corner of town.

Kendall, the incumbent in the race, received $10,850 and spent $7,182 as of Oct. 29, according to his report.

Kendall received donations from nine donors. Donald Kendall of Rogers contributed $1,000. Lisa Hines, wife of Mayor Greg Hines, contributed $500. Fire Chief Tom Jenkins and Parks Director Jim White both contributed $100. Clay Kendall lent his campaign $5,100. Jenkins and former police chief Hayes Minor have endorsed Kendall.

Crawford received $10,050 and spent $9,343, according to her report.

Crawford received donations from 23 donors. Donald Coenen and Sean McClellan of Rogers both contributed $2,500. Six members of the Police Department contributed a total of $550. Crawford was endorsed by the Rogers Fraternal Order of Police. Her husband, David, is president of the organization. Crawford contributed $1,500 in addition to a nonmonetary contribution valued at $140.

Weaver received and spent $5,432, according to his report. John Carney of Rogers contributed $1,000. Weaver lent his campaign $4,382. The report also listed a $50 nonitemized contribution.

Boone missed the filing deadline but turned in her report Friday. Boone received $7,271 and spent $5,520, according to her report.

Boone received a combined $5,150 from 17 donors in addition to $2,121 in contributions of $50 or less. The largest contributions to Boone's campaign were $500 donations from Progressive Arkansas Women Political Action Committee and Steve Harris of Raleigh, N.C.

In the race for the council's Ward 4, Position 1 seat, Richard Labit, 22, faces incumbent Barney Hayes, 70.

Hayes received $7,350 and spent $6,224. He received donations from 23 donors, including $1,500 from the Little Rock-based Arkansas Realtors Political Action Committee. Parks director Jim White and council member April Legere both contributed $100. Hayes lent his campaign $1,000.

Elections administrator Dana Caler said the Benton County Clerk's Office did not have a pre-election finance report from Labit as of noon Friday .