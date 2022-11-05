S. Korea reacts to North’s flights, sends jets

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea scrambled about 80 military aircraft Friday, including advanced F-35 fighter jets, after tracking about 180 flights by North Korean warplanes inside North Korean territory.

On Friday, North Korea's Foreign Ministry called its military actions this week an appropriate response to ongoing joint exercises by hundreds of U.S. and South Korea military planes, which it described as a display of U.S. "military confrontation hysteria." It has said its tests are meant as a warning against the United States' military drills with allies South Korea and Japan.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North Korean warplanes were detected in various areas, but did not come particularly close to the Koreas' border. The South Korean military spotted about 180 flight trails from 1-5 p.m., but it wasn't immediately clear how many North Korean planes were involved and whether some may have flown more than once.

None of the planes breached the South Korean military's virtual "tactical action" line, which is 12 to 30 miles north of the Koreas' land and sea boundaries and used for monitoring purposes to give the South enough time to respond to provocations or attacks.

South Korea still scrambled about 80 of its own warplanes, including an unspecified number of F-35 fighters. There weren't any immediate reports of clashes.

U.S. and South Korean forces have been conducting joint "Vigilant Storm" aerial exercises involving about 240 warplanes, including F-35s. The exercises had been scheduled to end Friday, but the allies extended them to today in response to North Korea's intensified testing this week.

The extension of the drills was announced Thursday after North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.

After already setting an annual record with dozens of ballistic missile launches in 2022, North Korea has further dialed up its testing activity since late September, including what it described as simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets.

In response to North Korea's increased weapons tests and growing nuclear threat, the U.S. and South Korea this year have resumed their large-scale military exercises that were downsized or suspended in previous years to support the Trump administration's diplomatic efforts with the North and because of the pandemic.

South Korean officials say there are indications that in coming weeks, North Korea could detonate its first nuclear test device since 2017.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup released a joint statement Thursday saying they "strongly condemned" North Korea's recent weapons demonstrations.

Both defense leaders stressed that any use of nuclear weapons, including lower-yield tactical nuclear devices, against Seoul or other regional allies such as Japan, would "result in the end of the Kim Jong Un regime by an overwhelming and decisive response of the alliance," Lee said at a joint news conference with Austin.

A South Korean army soldier stands guard inside a military guard post as ribbons hanging on a wire fence wishing for peace of the two Koreas at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. North Korea fired at least six missiles into the sea on Thursday, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings and halted trains in northern Japan, adding to a recent barrage of weapons tests that has escalated tensions in the region. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

