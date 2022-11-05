Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Asian countries

Saudi Arabia lowered most oil prices for Asia, in a sign of the regional market weakening with the global economic slowdown.

Rising interest rates and strict virus-related lockdowns in China have hit energy consumption, causing a 20% drop in crude futures since June.

State-controlled Saudi Aramco cut its key Arab Light grade for December sales to Asia, its main market, by 40 cents to $5.45 a barrel above the regional benchmark. The move was in line with refiners and traders' prediction of a 35-cent drop, according to a Bloomberg survey. The kingdom left pricing for the United States unchanged.

Despite the cut, Brent crude futures remain trading near $100 a barrel because of the expected fall in Russian exports once the European Union tightens sanctions Dec. 5, part of the 27-nation bloc's efforts to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

OPEC+, a 23-nation producers alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, also decided to reduce output from this month.

Aramco's official selling prices remain historically high, underscoring the tightness of the physical market, in which actual barrels are bought and sold.

"It's a tale of two markets," Joe McMonigle, head of the Saudi-based International Energy Forum, an organization of energy ministers from 71 countries, adding that Russia's supply could fall by between 1 million and 3 million barrels a day. "The physical markets are very tight. The paper markets are pricing in bad economic news and a bad recession."

For Asia, Aramco reduced its medium and heavy oil grades to the lowest level in at least nine months. The company mostly raised prices for European buyers, who may struggle to find alternative supplies once the near-embargo on imports from Russia is in place.

Saudi Arabia sells most of its oil under long-term contracts to Asia, pricing for which is reviewed monthly. China, Japan, South Korea and India are the biggest buyers.