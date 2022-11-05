Senators hold off Zebras in finale

LITTLE ROCK – Pine Bluff visited second-ranked Robinson with a chance to get into the Class 5A playoffs, but the Zebras were handed a 24-19 loss to end their season.

The Senators (9-1, 8-0 5A-Central) started the game off strong with a 10-0 lead thanks to a 16-yard touchdown pass from Conner Grisham to Dylan Hunt, who was wide open on a misdirection pass play. Pine Bluff (5-4, 4-4) would respond in a big way with an 8-yard run from Landon Holcomb for a touchdown, followed by a 20-yard touchdown pass from Holcomb to Blake Hegwood, putting the Zebras up 13-10 after a missed extra point. Robinson would drive it down the field right before the half ended, but missed a field goal, leaving the game at 13-10 and seemingly giving the Zebras all the momentum going into the half.

There were five total turnovers in the wild first half, three from the Zebras and two from Robinson. Connor Grisham threw two more touchdown passes as the second half got underway, one to Ashtyn Williams for 37 yards and another to Gabriel Bonner for 38.

The Zebras had really good field position due to the turnovers in the first half, which made it easier to score. In the second half they started from their own 1-yard line twice. Despite this momentum swing, Pine Bluff wasn't going down that easy. Will Howell broke multiple sacks and hit Courtney Crutchfield on a pass that went 79 yards for a touchdown, cutting it to 24-19 with 4 minutes to play in the third.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Pine Bluff failed to convert a third-and-9 with 8 minutes to go in the game. Terron Jenkins was wide open for a touchdown, but Howell slightly overthrew him. On the next drive, after a goal-line stop, the Zebras failed to convert a third-and-16 on their own 36 with 5:36 left, electing to punt instead of going for it. On the next possession Robinson milked the clock and got the win.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Robinson quarterback Grisham. He was in for Quentin Murphy this week and had himself a night, completing 10 of 20 passes for 125 yards, 3 touchdowns, and one interception. The touchdowns proved to be vital and while his yards weren't crazy, the 3 touchdowns were crucial. Howell and Holcomb went a combined 10 of 22 for 201 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Holcomb would also run for a touchdown and gain 43 yards rushing.

NEXT UP ...

Robinson will go to the playoffs as the No. 1 seed after winning the 5A-Central title. Pine Bluff's season is over.

Pine Bluff Coach Micheal Williams makes a point to running back Tyrea Campbell (7) and quarterback Will Howell (4) against Robinson on Friday in Little Rock. (Special to The Commercial/Jamie Hooks)

