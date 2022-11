Sportsboard

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER SWAC TOURNAMENT

At Prairie View A&M seeds in parentheses

Thursday’s first round

(8) Alabama A&M defeats (1) Jackson State, 2-0

(5) Texas Southern defeats (4) Alabama State, 2-0

(2) Grambling State defeats (7) Alcorn State, 1-0

(3) Southern defeats (6) UAPB, 3-1

FRIDAY’S SEMIFINALS

Jackson State 2 -Alabama A&M winner vs. Alabama State-Texas Southern 0 winner

Grambling State 3 -Alcorn State winner vs. Southern 1-UAPB winner

SUNDAY’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7

UAPB at Texas Christian (Fort Worth), 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Champion Christian at UAPB, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

UAPB at University of Oklahoma (Norman), 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13

UAPB at Mississippi State (Starkville), 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7

University of Arkansas at UAPB, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

UAPB at University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Philander Smith at UAPB, 6 p.m.