State football capsules

STATE COLLEGE CAPSULES

NCAA DIVISION III

Rhodes (Tenn.) vs. Hendrix

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

RECORDS Rhodes 4-4, 2-2; Southern Athletic Conference; Hendrix 2-6, 1-4

COACHES Rich Duncan (7-11 in second season at Rhodes); Buck Buchanan (49-44 in ninth season at Hendrix)

SERIES Rhodes leads 16-13

LAST MEETING A touchdown run in overtime allowed Rhodes to escape with a 16-13 victory on Oct. 16, 2021, in Memphis.

LAST WEEK Hendrix was knocked off 30-7 by Birmingham-Southern (Ala.) while Rhodes blew past Sewanee (Tenn.) 33-6.

NOTEWORTHY Hendrix trailed 13-7 at halftime but was stifled in the second half of its recent 23-point loss to Birmingham-Southern. ... After losing three games in a row, Rhodes has reeled off two consecutive victories over teams (Millsaps, Sewanee) that beat Hendrix earlier in the season. ... Jacob Wood threw for 105 yards and was sacked four times last week. He finished with negative 12 yards on the ground despite scoring on a 1-yard run in the first half. ... Luke Macias has passed for 1,223 yards, 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for Rhodes. ... Hendrix has won three of the last four head-to-head matchups and will host this game on a neutral site at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium.

NAIA

Lyon at Louisiana Christian

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Wildcat Field, Pineville, La.

RECORDS Louisiana Christian 5-4, 4-3 Sooner Athletic Conference; Lyon 1-7, 0-7

COACHES Drew Maddox (11-14 in third season at Louisiana Christian); Chris Douglas (3-20 in third season at Lyon)

SERIES Lyon leads 1-0

LAST MEETING Lyon erased a seven-point, second quarter deficit to win 35-33 on Nov. 6, 2021, in Batesville.

LAST WEEK Lyon was on a bye week while Louisiana Christian won at Langston 39-14.

NOTEWORTHY Louisiana Christian has rattled off four consecutive victories since losing to Oklahoma Panhandle State on Oct. 1. ... Lyon has lost seven straight games, five of which has been by at least 10 points. ... Six players have at least 126 yards rushing for Louisiana Christian, led by Devin Briscoe's 434. He also has a team-high eight touchdown runs. ... In its last game against Southwestern Assemblies of God on Oct. 22, Isaiah Bradford as 13 of 37 for 149 yards and 1 interception for Lyon. The Scots were held to negative 12 yards on the ground. ... A victory by Louisiana Christian would give them its first winning regular season since 2014.

EXTRA POINTS

Arkansas Baptist (4-6) will be on the road for its final game of the year today against Kansas Wesleyan (7-2) at JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex in Salina, Kan. The Buffaloes are coming off a 36-6 loss to Avila (Mo.) on Oct. 29, in a game where they were limited to minus-23 yards rushing. Marlon Patterson did pass for 210 yards and 1 touchdown for Arkansas Baptist in the defeat.