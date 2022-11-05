SOCCER

UCA men claim five All-ASUN honors

Five University Central Arkansas players earned a spot on one of the ASUN's all-conference soccer teams, highlighted by first-team honorees in Sebastian Andreassen and Karim Diao.

Andreassen finished with seven goals and five assists in his first season with the Bears, ranking second in the conference in points. Diao scored just one goal for UCA, but as a midfielder, the Frenchman ignited an offense that ranked second in the ASUN in goals scored en route to the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

The Bears landed two defenders on the All-ASUN second team in Bradyn Knutson and Richy Lapointe-Guevara. Knutson logged the second-most minutes of any UCA player with 1,284.

Pietro Fontana was named to the conference's all-freshman team, making eight appearances, one of them coming against Queens as Fontana scored twice in the final eight minutes including the game-winning goal.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

VOLLEYBALL

UALR falls to Lindenwood

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock dropped an Ohio Valley Conference match to Lindenwood on Friday in four sets (25-17, 25-16, 19-25, 25-18) at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

The Trojans (7-21, 4-11 OVC) fell behind 14-6 in the fourth set and couldn't put together a comeback. Lindenwood (9-15, 6-9) compiled a .348 hitting percentage in the victory, while UALR finished with a .238.

Laure Jansen and Jeila Fullerton notched 12 kills each for the Trojans, while Jalynn Robinson powered the offense with a team-high 19 assists. On defense, Janson picked up a team-high 14 digs.

ASU snaps 18-game losing skid

Arkansas State picked up its first victory since Sept. 9 with a four-set victory over Louisiana-Monroe (25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17_ in an ASUN Conference game Friday at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

The win snaps an 18-game losing streak for the Red Wolves (6-19, 1-12) who outpaced the Warhawks (7-20, 0-12) offensively with a .276 hitting percentage, while Louisiana-Monroe compiled a .086 hitting percentage with 29 attacking errors.

Macey Putt led ASU with a match-high 14 kills on a .178 attacking clip. Kassidy Reeves contributed a match-high 28 assists, while Elise Wilcox recorded 4 service aces.

Arkansas State knocked down 10 blocks with Kyla Wiersema leading the team with 7 blocks. Sarah Martinez notched a team-high 15 digs for the Red Wolves, who picked up their first conference victory of the season.

UCA sweeps Queens

The University of Central Arkansas made quick work of Queens (N.C.) on Friday with a straight-set victory (25-9, 25-13, 25-22) at the Prince Center in Conway.

The Sugar Bears (18-8, 10-3 ASUN) hit a blistering .424 and held the Royals to a .144 hitting percentage and allowed just 9 points in the opening set for their fourth consecutive victory.

Alexis Stumbough led UCA on offense with a match-high 16 kills, while Catlan Koons recorded a match-high 32 assists. Alexis McDaniel and Kendall Haywood powered the Sugar Bears on defense with 11 digs and 4 blocks, respectively.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services