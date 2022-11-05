‘Stick’ Ross among topics at Indian fair

Wabbaseka native and author Jason Irby invites the community to the fifth annual Black Indian and Native American Month Fair.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 12 at the Downtown Riverside RV Park, 250 S. Locust St., in North Little Rock, according to a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.com.

Special features include a dedication of the reading of a future interpretive panel about the Ferry Site Crossing and a focus on Joseph "Stick" Ross, a pioneer and civic leader from the Cherokee Nation, Irby said in the release.

The event, presented by the Sequoyah National Research Center and the Jason Irby Innovation Foundation, is free and open to the public.

"This year we are looking at Joseph 'Stick' Ross," Irby said. "During Indian removal of the Cherokees, his descendants traveled along the Little Rock and North Little Rock Trail of Tears site where we are holding our fifth annual Black Indian and Native American Heritage Month Fair.

It is so amazing that 'Stick' Ross became such a prominent member of the Cherokees and having a mountain and road named after him in the Cherokee Capital of Tahlequah, Okla."

The program will include presentations on the American Indian Center of Arkansas, Arkansas Trail of Tears, Arkansas State Archives, Arkansas Army National Guard Museum, Buffalo Soldiers, Cherokees for Black Indian Preservation, National Trail of Tears Museum, Heartbeat of the Nation, Quapaw spokesperson, and Sequoyah National Research Center. There will also be craft booths, according to the release.

For more details on Ross, visit https://www.cherokeephoenix.org/culture/stick-ross-tahlequah-pioneer-and-civic-leader/article_5d046faa-4857-51d4-85b0-cd02c984120c.html.

Details: jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail.com or www.jasonirby.wordpress.com.