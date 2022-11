4A-2

STUTTGART 39, BALD KNOB 13

STUTTGART -- Deontae Clark gained 108 yards and scored three touchdowns on 16 carries to lead Stuttgart (8-2, 51 4A-2) over Bald Knob (3-7, 2-4 4A-2).

Clark also completed a 36-yard pass.

Cedric Hawkins gained 69 yards and a touchdown on 6 carries for the Ricebirds, and A.J. Higgins gained 77 yards on 13 carries.