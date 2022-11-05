Super Quiz: Who Was The First Person To …?

1. Walk on the moon?

2. Fly solo, nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean?

3. Stand atop Mount Everest?

4. Fly solo around the world?

5. Be assassinated while president of the United States?

6. Run a sub-4-minute mile?

7. Become pope who was from the Americas?

8. Sign the Declaration of Independence?

9. Build the first practical reflecting telescope?

ANSWERS:

1. Neil Armstrong

2. Charles Lindbergh

3. Edmund Hillary (and/or Tenzing Norgay)

4. Wiley Post

5. Abraham Lincoln

6. Roger Bannister

7. Pope Francis

8. John Hancock

9. Isaac Newton