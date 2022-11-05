6A-EAST

SYLVAN HILLS 35, GREENE COUNTY TECH 14

Dylan Harris and Cleo Penn combined for 277 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead Sylvan Hills (3-7, 3-6 6A-East) to a home conference victory over Greene County Tech (2-8, 1-8) in Sherwood.

Harris rushed 16 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns, and Penn ran nine times for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Gavin Tiner carried eight times for 41 yards and a touchdown, and Braylon McFee contributed a touchdown on his lone carry.

For Greene County Tech, Camden Farmer completed 10 of 20 pass attempts for 173 yards and one touchdown. Calvin Spearman carried 11 times for 81 yards and one touchdown. He also caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Farmer.