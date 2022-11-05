The nation in brief: NASA moon rocket back to launch pad

NASA moon rocket back to launch pad

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s moon rocket is back on the pad for another launch attempt after more repairs.

The 322-foot rocket departed its hangar in the middle of the night and completed the 4-mile trip shortly after sunrise Friday.

NASA is aiming for a launch attempt Nov. 14, sending an empty crew capsule around the moon and back in a flight test before astronauts climb aboard in a couple years.

Forecasters are keeping their eyes on potential tropical weather that could interfere.

It is NASA’s biggest step yet to get astronauts back on the moon by 2025. The space agency is nearing the 50th anniversary of its last human moon landing — Apollo 17 in December 1972.

Although shorter, this early version of the rocket is even more powerful than the Saturn V that sent Apollo astronauts to the moon.

Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at Kennedy Space Center in September. NASA used the time to make repairs and replace critical batteries.

NASA still does not know why hydrogen keeps leaking each time the rocket is fueled, but engineers are confident they can manage any future leaks, said Cliff Lanham, a senior manager.

Experts find closest known black hole

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away.

Scientists reported Friday that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun. And it’s three times closer than the previous record-holder.

It was identified by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun.

The black hole was initially identified using the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft, said Kareem El-Badry of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

El-Badry and his team followed up with the International Gemini Observatory in Hawaii to confirm their findings, which were published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The researchers are uncertain how the system formed in the Milky Way. Named Gaia BH1, it’s located in the constellation Ophiuchus, the serpent-bearer.

Gingrich willing to give Jan. 6 interview

ATLANTA — Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker involved in efforts to overturn former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, is willing to give an interview to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol after certain conditions are met, his lawyer said Thursday.

Gingrich was asked to appear before the committee in a Sept. 1 letter from Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the panel’s chair. The letter said the committee’s investigators had obtained evidence that Gingrich had been in touch with senior advisers to Trump about advertisements that amplified false claims about election fraud.

According to Thompson, Gingrich urged the Trump campaign to run ads focused on the claim that suitcases full of fake ballots had been smuggled into a vote processing area by election workers in Atlanta.

Gingrich has also been ordered to give testimony Nov. 16 before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is conducting a criminal investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to reverse Trump’s loss in Georgia. A court hearing on whether he must testify is scheduled for Wednesday.

However, Gingrich’s lawyer, J. Randolph Evans, said he hoped a judge would be convinced that Gingrich’s testimony before members of Congress would render an appearance in Atlanta unnecessary.

FBI locates suspect in Jewish threats

Federal agents have identified the man they believe posted an online threat against synagogues in New Jersey but do not believe he was planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday.

The man, whose identity was not released, was questioned by law enforcement and told agents he had been bullied in the past and harbored anger toward Jewish people, the official said. But investigators do not believe the man had the means or motive to carry out an attack, the official said.

The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The FBI said Thursday that it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that prompted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship.

The nature of the threat was vague. The FBI’s Newark office urged synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility” but wouldn’t say anything about who made the threat or why.

Public warnings about nonspecific threats against Jewish institutions, made by a variety of groups including Christian supremacists and Islamist extremists, aren’t unusual in the New York City metropolitan area, and many turn out to be false alarms. But the area has also seen deadly attacks.

Jewish men cross a street Friday in Lakewood, N.J., the day after the FBI issued a warning over threats against synagogues in New Jersey. (AP/Wayne Parry)





