Time to fall back, but opinions in Northwest Arkansas vary on need for twice yearly time changes





It's time again to fall backward. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Some people no longer see a need for time changes twice a year.

Clocks are set an hour ahead when daylight saving time begins in the spring.

Jim Dunlap of Rogers has strong feelings against daylight saving time. He wants one standard time.

Dunlap said he hates to see children having to go to school when it's dark. He said he doesn't like children having to wait to catch their bus in the dark.

Pamela Pilcher of Pea Ridge said she hates the inconvenience of daylight saving time. She, too, wishes for one standard time. She said she prefers the time change in the spring; winter is hard for her because of the darkness with the earlier sunset.

States can choose whether to observe daylight saving time. Arizona and Hawaii, plus a few other U.S. territories, are the only places in the U.S. that stay on standard time year round, according to the Farmers Almanac.

States, however, may not choose to observe daylight saving time year-round, barring federal action on the matter.

The U.S. Senate has approved legislation making daylight saving time permanent, but the House of Representatives has not voted on the bill.

Eighteen states have passed legislation or resolutions to make daylight saving time permanent if the federal government decides to permit it, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Arkansas legislators considered such a bill last year. The bill passed the state House but died in a Senate committee.

For decades, shifting the clocks during the months with the most sunlight was promoted as a way to save energy. Daylight saving time was extended several weeks starting in 2007 and now takes place from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November.

In the late 1700s, Benjamin Franklin was a prominent supporter of daylight saving time. He "calculated that the city of Paris could save millions of pounds of candle-wax every year if residents woke up early in the morning and went to bed early at night," according to the House of Representatives' history blog.

Josh Vaughn of Choctaw, Okla., no longer sees a need for the time changes. He believes there needs to be one permanent time. Most people don't like having to set their clock forward or backward each year, he said.

He said the old myth of the farmer and daylight saving time is no longer an issue.

Marvin Deshommes also is tired of changing clocks twice a year. He wants Congress to pass the bill making daylight saving time permanent.

Andy Lukavich of Bentonville doesn't believe daylight saving time is needed.

"It just messes up a lot of schedules," Lukavich said. "It's not worth it anymore."

Anthony Beal of Rogers doesn't have a strong feeling either way.

"All the problems we got going on -- that's not one of them," he said.

A CBS News poll in March found 46% of U.S. residents preferred daylight saving time all year round, 33% preferred standard time year-round and 21% were OK continuing to change their clocks twice a year, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.



