Tools & Toys: MÄNNKITCHEN Pepper Cannon and Dogs Rule Roll up Travel Mat





MÄNNKITCHEN Pepper Cannon

What's to love: Made for pepper lovers, the Pepper Cannon is designed to get more fresh ground pepper with less twisting.

What does it do: The company says this grinder is the Ferrari of pepper mills and it is well made. It says the Cannon has 10 times more output than other top-rated mills. The body is milled from a solid piece of aerospace grade aluminum. The grinder is made with hardened high-carbon stainless-steel burrs and has a double-bearing supported drive shaft. Users can select from a grind setting of 8 to 60-plus mesh size, a larger range than most other grinders. The sleek looking pepper mill sells for $199. Visit mannkitchen.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

Dogs Rule Roll up Travel Mat

What's to love: Traveling over the holidays with a dog? This roll-up mat will give the puppies a soft place to sleep and doesn't take up much space.

What does it do: The mat, with polyester fill, has two elastic bands to keep the mat rolled when traveling or for storage. The mat, available in blue, red or gray, is 22.5 inches wide and 31 inches long. The sale of the mat and other Dogs Rule products helps dogs find homes through shelter and rescue grants through the Pedigree Foundation. The Travel Mat sells for $34.99. Visit dogsrulestore.com for more information.



