4A-3

TRUMANN 48, HARRISBURG 21

TRUMANN -- Amassing 509 yards in total offense, Trumann (5-5, 4-3 4A-3) romped over Harrisburg (2-8, 0-7 4A-3).

Murphy Williams paced Trumann by completing 6 of 8 pass attempts for 166 yards and 3 touchdowns. Parks McNair caught three of those passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Williams also rushed 10 times for 124 yards and one touchdown.

Eli Evett carried 6 times for 34 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Cade Hatton gained 110 yards and scored 2 touchdowns on 7 carries.

Kayden Dunnavin rushed six times for 75 yards.